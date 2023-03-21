JUCO softball: IHCC salvages win at Johnson County

OVERLAND PARK, KS – The Indian Hills softball team tied a season-high with 13 hits in a game two win over Johnson County Community College to salvage an afternoon split with the Cavaliers on Monday. The Warriors dropped game one 4-3 in eight innings before dropping Johnson County 13-5 in five innings in game two.
The Warriors connected on 16 hits between the two games. Sophomore Destiny Lewis recorded four hits and seven RBIs in the non-league doubleheader. With the split, the Warriors move to 8-6 on the year.
Sophomore Madie Anderson held the Cavaliers scoreless through the first four frames of a scoreless ballgame before the Warriors struck first in the top of the fifth. Lewis drove a 2-0 pitch to center for a two-run double to put the Warriors ahead. The sophomore came around to score on a Hannah Simpson single to left for the 3-0 lead.
The Cavaliers responded with a single run in the bottom half of the fifth before taking the lead with two runs in the sixth inning. After a scoreless seventh, the two sides went to extra innings only to see the Cavaliers capitalize with the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth.
Freshman Tatum Aragon went 2-4 with a run scored. Anderson struck out four batters in 4 1/3 innings of work in the circle.
A strong first inning saw the Warriors plate three runs in the top half of the frame. Lewis delivered the game's first run on an RBI single before a bases loaded walk and a fielder's choice pushed the lead to 3-0.
Johnson County responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning before adding a run in the second frame to tie the contest at 3-3.
Indian Hills erupted for a six-run third to pull away from the home team. A pair of errors led to two runs before Aragon drove in a run with double to center. Lewis followed up with a two-run triple for a 9-3 Indian Hills lead.
Lewis tacked on a two-run double in the fifth before Jenna Lemley drove in Lewis and Claire Tipton to extend the lead to 13-5. Thea Banning tossed a scoreless fifth to give Indian Hills the run-rule victory and the freshman's second victory of the year.
Lewis went 3-4 at the plate, the sophomore's first three-hit game of the year and 19th of her career. Tipton scored three runs in the freshman's first start of the year while Lemley added a pair of hits at the plate. Banning allowed just two base hits in two innings of relief work for the win.
Indian Hills dropped a pair of games on the road last Wednesday in a pair of earlier games at Johnson County, falling 3-1 in the first game to the Cavaliers and 2-1 to North Iowa Area Community College.
The Warriors fell behind early as Johnson County plated a single run in each of the first two frames. A third inning RBI single from Lewis scored Eva Fulk to cut the deficit in half, but the Warriors managed just three base hits the rest of the way as Johnson County tacked on one more run late to preserve the win.
With the RBI base hit, Lewis eclipsed the 100 RBIs mark for her Indian Hills career. The sophomore All-American becomes just the sixth player since 2000 to reach the 100-hit, 100-run, and 100-RBI marks and just the second during the same stretch to also include 30 or more career home runs. Lewis joins Kacey Duffield (2015-16) in the latter group.
Against NIACC, the Trojans struck first for an initial 1-0 lead over the Warriors. Indian Hills was held hitless until Julia Kwakernaak's fifth-inning double, but the Warriors failed to produce a run.
Trailing 2-1 in the top of the seventh, Kwakernaak once again delivered with a one-out single before scoring on a Carly Campbell double with two outs. The Warriors' rally ended with a runner stranded in scoring position as NIACC stole the pitcher's duel.
Kwakernaak has now hit safely in five of the team's last six games with a .500 batting average during the stretch.
After a series of postponements and cancellations, the Warriors are now set to open up Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) play at Iowa Western Community College. The four-game weekend series has been moved up to doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday with first pitch of Friday's doubleheader scheduled for 2 p.m.
