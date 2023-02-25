HOOVER, ALA – The 15th-ranked Indian Hills softball team suffered an extra innings loss to Northwest Florida State College on Friday, falling 5-4 in nine innings to the Raiders.
One day later, the Warriors bounced back in a big way. Sydney Anderson collected three hits including her 32nd career home run for IHCC on Saturday while driving in five runs during an 11-3 win over Wabash Valley at the NJCAA National Preview Tournament.
Freshman Jill Smith, in her first-career start for the Warriors, went 3-4 with two RBI and a double in IHCC's second win of the season. Freshmen teammates Tatum Aragon and Hannah Simpson both added a pair of hits in the win.
Sophomore Madie Anderson picked up the win in the circle after going six innings with just two earned runs allowed.
Taking on one of the hottest teams in the nation in Northwest Florida State, the Warriors jumped out to an early 3-0 lead on Friday before the Raiders tied things up with three runs in the fifth. Both sides traded zeroes to force extra innings. Northwest Florida State took a 5-3 lead with a pair of runs in the top of the ninth and a valiant rally in the bottom half fell short for the Warriors.
Northwest Florida State moved to 20-2 overall on the year with the win. In 22 games this year, the Raiders have allowed four runs or more in a game just four times, including Friday's contest with the Warriors.
Sophomore Claire Mathews delivered a pair of hits for the Warriors, including a double while adding a run scored. Six of the seven hits for the Warriors on Friday came from the bottom half of the lineup.
The Warriors struck first with three runs in the home half of the fourth inning. With two outs, freshman Jenna Lemley put the Warriors on the board with her first collegiate home run, a solo shot to left center. Freshman Jensyn Jones and Mathews followed up with back-to-back singles before sophomore T.J. Stoaks delivered a two-run double from the nine spot in the lineup.
Freshman hurler Thea Banning held Northwest Florida State scoreless through the first four frames, scattering four hits along the way before the Raider offense came to life in the fifth. The Raiders plated three runs on a trio of hits to even the game.
Neither side capitalized on the momentum offensively as sophomore Ryann Cheek quieted the Raiders in relief to force extra innings. After a scoreless eighth, the Raiders took advantage of an error to plate a run for a 4-3 lead. Northwest Florida State eventually tacked on one more for a two-run edge.
In the bottom half, sophomore Abbi Cataldo scored on a double steal attempt to cut the deficit in half. With two outs and two runners on, a half hour rain delay ensued to slow the Warriors' momentum. Indian Hills failed to convert when the game resumed as Northwest Florida State eked out the win.
Originally scheduled for six games in Oxford, unfavorable weather limited the Warriors' schedule against some of the top teams in the nation. The Warriors were forced to cancel its second game Saturday night for the second straight day due to rain and poor field conditions.
The Warriors broke things open in the first inning Saturday to take an early lead over Wabash Valley. Abby Martin and Aragon collected back-to-back singles to open the game before Anderson delivered a three-run home run for the first inning advantage.
Wabash Valley responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half, but Indian Hills used a five-run third inning to pull away. Smith's two-run double scored Mathews and Jones for the big hit of the inning.
Sydney Anderson added a run-scoring double in the fifth to push the lead to 9-2 in favor of the Warriors. Sophomore Sydney McNeeley tallied an RBI single before Julia Kwakernaak capped the scoring with an RBI base hit.
The 13th-ranked Warriors are scheduled to be back on the diamond on Friday with a doubleheader in Missouri at Jefferson College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.