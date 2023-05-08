OTTUMWA — Sydney Anderson left a little bit of herself on Hellyer Field Sunday.
Anderson certainly left her mark on the final day of play at home for the Indian Hills sophomore. Before skinning up her arm and collecting plenty of infield dirt on her uniform trying to catch a sacrifice bunt in the second game of the Region XI championship series, Anderson hammered two very different home runs in the first game against Southeastern vaulting IHCC over 100 home runs as a team this season in memorable fashion.
After hammering a three-run homer over the fence in the first inning of the doubleheader with the Blackhawks, Anderson delivered a very rare feat in softball with an inside-the-park home run on a ball that dropped into shallow right field just out of the reach of Emma Kerr's diving catch attempt. While Kerr struggled to physically recover from her dive, the Blackhawks failed to recover the ball in time to keep Anderson from rounding the bases for her first-ever inside-the-park round-tripper helping IHCC put away an 11-3 win in game one before a pair of four-run rallies late in game two lifted the Warriors to a 9-1 regional-championship clinching victory.
"I saw it get past them when I rounded first and I just kept going," Anderson said. "I got to second and (IHCC head coach Lindsay) Diehl was still waving me on. I got to third, initially stopped and Diehl told me to get on in there. My mindset is always to just put my head down and get to the next base. I just happened to get to all four that time."
While the margin of victories were the same, how the Warriors got the wins was somewhat different. Game one saw the same power display that has allowed Indian Hills to record 100-home run seasons in consecutive years for the first time in program history as IHCC set four balls over the fence at Romalynn 'R.L.' Hellyer Field.
Abby Martin and T.J. Stoaks each delivered homers in the opening game for the Warriors, who never looked back after jumping out to a 5-0 lead. Both games did feature an immediate response to fourth-inning runs by Southeastern as Stoaks and Anderson delivered much different homers in the bottom of the fourth to counter a three-run bomb by Blackhawk sophomore Kayla Norton, giving IHCC an 8-3 lead.
"I've been working really hard on my hitting. I haven't been seeing the ball very well lately, but I feel like I tracked the ball well and stayed in my legs to deliver those hits when I needed to," said Stoaks after collecting a team-leading three hits for IHCC in Sunday's opener. "I've been really focused on tracking the ball all the way through in my at-bats. I made a couple adjustments and I've been feeling a lot more confident lately at the plate."
Claire Tipton put the finishing touches on the first win Indian Hills needed to clinch their eighth straight regional postseason title, driving a pitch over the fence in the fifth for a two-run blast. Tipton, Eva Fulk, Julia Kwakernaak, Martin and Anderson all collected multiple hits in the opening game as part of a 16-hit attack for the Warriors.
Southeastern (25-18) was able to keep Indian Hills in the park in game two of the regional championship series as Cara Linnenkamp got out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning of the second game without allowing a run and came within a wild pitch of keeping IHCC off the board in the third.
Tipton came home on the two-out wild pitch by Linnenkamp after collecting her third hit of the series, giving IHCC a 1-0 lead. As was the case in game one, Southeastern was able to get on the scoreboard as the Blackhawks followed a lead-off single by Taylor Braun with three straight bunts, including one that just eluded Anderson on her diving attempt down the first base line, before tying the game on a two-out RBI single by Kylie Schutt bringing in Mady Reed to even the score at 1-1.
It would not stay tied for long. As was the case in game one, Indian Hills immediately answered back at the plate in the bottom of the fourth scoring four runs on four hits including Tipton's fourth hit of the day, a tiebreaking RBI single by Jenna Lemley and a two-out, two-run double by Destiny Lewis giving IHCC a 5-1 lead.
"It took us a little while to get things going in that second game, but I was confident we were going to make adjustments at the plate," Diehl said. "This group has done a great job of answering back and scoring runs with two outs."
Indian Hills clinched the program's eighth straight regional tournament title in the bottom of the fifth, adding four more hits and four more runs to clinch another mercy-rule victory. Fulk nearly connected on an inside-the-park homer of her own, bringing in Stoaks with the game-clinching run on a triple with two outs that ultimately set off a celebration in the middle of Hellyer Field.
"This is going to be one of the last times I'll be out here on this field as part of this team," Anderson said. "It's amazing to go out with a bang. I've grown on the field and off the field with this group. I think everyone on this team has grown together. We're not going out there when we step out on the field to play against our opponent. We're playing for us and we're playing our game as a team."
Indian Hills (43-7) will head to Missouri next Friday to begin a best two-out-of-three NJCAA Midwest District Tournament series rematch with Crowder College. The Roughriders scored wins of 6-0 and 7-6 in eight innings last year in Ottumwa to earn a trip to the national tournament, bringing a record-breaking season for the Warriors to a heartbreaking end.
"The sophomores have been talking to the freshmen about what that felt like since the beginning of this season," Diehl said. "It's still very fresh to them. They're going to show up ready to play. Crowder is tough. We're going to have to show up and be ready to compete. I look forward to the opportunity to take this group down there and see what we can do.
"This group doesn't have an off button. They don't quit. They go hard and play hard. They've got a 'so what, next pitch' mentality. If they fail, they want to get right back up and do it again. I think that's a difference maker for this group."
