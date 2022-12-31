OTTUMWA — The Indian Hills softball team has announced its upcoming 2023 schedule as head coach Lindsay Diehl is set to open up her fifth season at the helm of the Warrior program. The Warriors are coming off a 46-10 campaign that included the program's seventh consecutive National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Softball Region XI Championship.
The Warriors are set to open up the season on February 23 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, AL, home to the 2023 NJCAA DI Softball National Tournament. The season-opening tournament, dubbed the NJCAA National Preview features 21 teams from across the nation, including perennial powerhouse programs from Florida, Texas, and Tennessee. The Warriors will be the lone team from the state of Iowa to compete in the premiere event.
The early portion of the season will see road trips to Chattanooga State Community College (TN), Jefferson College (MO), and St. Charles Community College (MO). The Warriors will then take part in the Midwest Bash in Evansville, IN March 10-12. Hosted by Wabash Valley Community College (IL), the tournament will feature a number of junior college teams throughout the Midwest. The Warriors will take on the likes of Danville Area Community College (IL), Kankakee Community College (IL), Heartland Community College (IL), Three Rivers Community College (MO), Hocking College (OH), and Jefferson.
The road stretch continues throughout March for the Warriors with trips to Sedalia, MO to take on State Fair Community College (MO) and Overland Park, KS to face off with Johnson County Community College (KS).
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) play gets underway March 25-26 with a four-game series with Iowa Western Community College. Under head coach Lindsay Diehl, the Warriors have boasted a 70-14 (.833) conference record over the previous four seasons.
The home slate opens up April 1 with a four-game series against Rock Valley Community College at R.L. Hellyer Softball Field. In total, the Warriors will play 14 consecutive home dates in the first 12 days of April, including eight conference matchups.
The Warriors' home schedule concludes Apr. 29-30 with a four-game conference series vs. Southeastern Community College while the regular season campaign wraps up May 2 with a doubleheader at Kirkwood Community College.
This year's NJCAA Region XI Tournament will be held May 5-7 in Council Bluffs, hosted by Iowa Western, while the NJCAA Midwest District Championship will be held May 12-13. The 2023 NJCAA National Tournament will get underway May 23 in Oxford, Alabama.
