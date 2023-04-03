OTTUMWA — There's no place like home, and nowhere else Destiny Lewis would have wanted to make history.
After 20 straight games on the road, the Indian Hills softball team finally played their first four home games of the 2023 season over the weekend. The Warriors erased leads by eight-time NJCAA Division III national champion Rock Valley in all four games, including a walk-off two-run home run by Abby Martin in the seventh inning of Saturday's second game that helped IHCC secure a 9-8 win in what proved to be the closest game of the series.
Indian Hills was able to easily rally from 1-0 deficits in the each of three other games in the series, scoring three times in the first inning of both Saturday and Sunday's opening games to take the lead for good winning 5-1 on Saturday and 8-1 on Sunday. The Warriors clinched the series sweep Sunday afternoon with a 9-1 win in five innings, scoring eight game-clinching runs in the bottom of the fifth to close out the series shortly before the Iowa women's basketball team tipped off their national championship game with LSU.
"That was for everybody to get home and watch the Hawkeyes," Indian Hills head softball coach Lindsay Diehl said with a smile. "We're just trying to be courteous to any Iowa fans that might have been here to watch us. I'm a Hawkeye fan, so I wanted to see plenty of the game.
"We've been on the road a ton. We've been looking forward to getting to play some softball on this field. To leave the weekend with four wins is always a great feeling. It's a great way to roll into the month of April and roll into the rest of the season."
While Martin delivered the winning round-tripper in Saturday's second game, Lewis delivered the two most historic blows during the contest. After tying Chloe Olson's IHCC career home run mark as part of a four-run first inning for the Warriors, Lewis became the program's first player to reach the 40 career homers by driving a two-run shot over the fence in center at Romalynn 'R.L.' Hellyer Field giving the Warriors a 7-2 fourth-inning lead.
"It's so unbelievable that I've accomplished so much," Lewis said. "I also know it's not over. We still have a long way to go as a team."
Indian Hills (18-6) will be back home on Wednesday to host Southwestern in a doubleheader. Action gets underway at 2 p.m.
