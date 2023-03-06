Destiny Lewis drives a pitch at the plate during action for the Indian Hills softball team at Romalynn 'R.L.' Hellyer Field in Ottumwa. Lewis tied Sydney Anderson for the team lead in home runs on Saturday, hammering her 13th of the season as IHCC earned an ICCAC doubleheader sweep over Southwestern with a 10-1 win in game one and an 11-3 win in game two, extending IHCC's current winning streak to 18 straight games.