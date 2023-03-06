BRANSON, MO — The 15th-ranked Indian Hills Softball went 1-1 on the final day at the Ballparks of America in Branson on Sunday after defeating Fort Scott Community College, 13-0, before falling to Murray State College 2-0. Indian Hills moves to 5-3 on the year.
Sophomore Destiny Lewis, an NJCAA All-American from a season ago, picked up a first inning single in the opener vs. Fort Scott to reach the 100-hit milestone for her career. Lewis' current career .515 batting average is the best mark in school history for the Warriors.
The Warriors put together their most complete performance of the year in the opener vs. Fort Scott, scoring the team's most runs on the year while tossing the first shutout of the season. Indian Hills pounded out 12 hits while four individuals collected multi-hit performances.
In Sunday's nightcap, Indian Hills fell to Murray State, the top-ranked team in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DII Softball poll. The loss ended the Warriors' three-game winning streak.
The Warriors scored early and often against Fort Scott to pull away in the opener. Lewis and freshman Tatum Aragon both singled and scored on a double from Abby Martin in the first inning to stake a 2-0 lead.
Indian Hills tacked on five more runs in the second as the first five batters of the frame reached base. Aragon provided a two-run double in the inning while Jenna Lemley added an RBI single to left.
With a comfortable 7-0 margin, Indian Hills piled on five more runs in the third as Aragon added another RBI single. Sydney Anderson and Martin added their own RBI base hits to extend the lead. Anderson added another RBI single in the bottom of the fourth to cap the scoring.
Aragon finished the game with a season-high three hits and three RBI while Martin, Jensyn Jones and Eva Fulk each added two base hits.
Freshman Sara Reid picked up her first-career win in the circle with four scoreless frames. Reid allowed just two base hits while striking out three. Sophomore T.J. Stoaks worked a perfect fifth with two strikeouts.
In the finale, the Warriors fell behind 2-0 early as the Aggies tallied a run in each of the first two innings. After producing a season-high 13 runs in the opener, the Warrior offense stalled in game two. Indian Hills put a runner on base in each of the first five innings, but failed to convert as the Warriors went 1-2-3 over the final two innings to drop the nightcap.
Aragon tallied one of the team's four base hits to extend her season-long hitting streak to five games. Martin recorded a double while Stoaks and Fulk added the only two additional base hits.
Sophomore Madie Anderson went the distance for the Warriors but suffered the loss with just one earned run. The Aggies, who are averaging nearly 10 hits a game on the year, were limited to a season-low four hits against Anderson.
Indian Hills earned wins over Neosho County Community College (5-2) and Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa (8-3) on Saturday. Lemley led the offensive attack with five hits on the day while Anderson and Ryann Cheek each picked up a win in the circle.
Trailing 2-1 entering the top of the sxith inning in the opener against Neosho County, the Warriors used an RBI double from Lemley to score Anderson for the equalizer. After a scoreless bottom half from Cheek, Indian Hills posted four consecutive base hits in the top of the seventh to take the lead.
Aragon, Anderson and Lemley each delivered RBI base hits for a three-run seventh. Cheek closed the door in the bottom half for the sophomore's second win of the year.
Lemley finished the opener 3-4 with two RBI in game one while Aragon added a pair of base hits for her third multi-hit game of the year. As a team, the Warriors posted 11 hits in the win.
Freshman Thea Banning made the start in the circle and went 3 2/3 innings while allowing just two unearned runs. Cheek posted 3 1/3 innings of relief work with four strikeouts. The sophomore allowed just one base hit while lowering her team-best earned run average to 0.66 on the year.
Against Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa, the Warriors struck early with three runs in the top half of the first inning. Anderson delivered an RBI double before a Lewis triple brought in Anderson. Lemley picked up her fourth hit of the day with an RBI single to left.
After the Mavericks answered with a run in the bottom half of the first, both sides traded scoreless frames over the next three innings as Madie Anderson held the opposition at bay.
Lewis, who set the school record for single season home runs last year along with Anderson with 31, connected on her first home run of the year in the fifth, a two-run shot to left. Aragon extended the lead to 6-1 in the 6th with an RBI double to score Hannah Simpson.
Freshman Julia Kwakernaak doubled in the seventh to bring in both Sydney Anderson and Lewis to push the lead to 8-1. Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa tacked on two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but the Warriors prevailed for their second win of the day.
Lewis and Lemley both produced a pair of hits in the win while Lewis finished with three RBI. Eight different Warriors registered a hit in the team's 10-hit attack.
Anderson allowed just one base hit in five innings while striking out a pair of batters. Reid struck out a pair in two innings of relief work for the Warriors.
Indian Hills, now ranked 17th in the latest NJCAA national poll released on Monday, heads to the Midwest JUCO Bash in Evansville, Indiana. Indian Hills will play six games in three days with action beginning on Friday.
