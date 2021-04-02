MASON CITY – Nicole Bellis continued her torrid pace at the plate, driving in four runs in each win on Friday for the 12th-ranked Indian Hills softball team at NIACC.
Bellis eclipsed 50 runs driven in already this season with three hits, including a double, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-4 win over the Trojans to complete a doubleheader sweep. Indian Hills scored eight runs in the fourth inning to pull away in game one for a 12-7 victory.
Anna Voigt and Kaylee Bix both had a pair of hits in the fourth inning of game one, collecting the first of IHCC's six straight hits to open the tiebreaking rally. Gretta Hartz and Peyton Moffet had back-to-back run-scoring singles, driving in Voigt and Bix, before Bellis added to her league-leading RBI total driving in two runs with a single to center, putting the Warriors in front 5-1.
Voigt doubled in Hannah Poortinga later in the fourth inning, polishing off a 3-3 opening game at the plate. Bix would follow with her second hit of the inning, driving in Alex Beard and Voigt who scored for the second time in during the eight-run rally.
NIACC (5-9, 3-9 ICCAC) used the long ball to fight back in the opening game. Laken Lienhard hammered a pair of solo home runs for the Trojans while Hailey Worman added a timely grand slam in the fifth with IHCC (20-4, 12-2 ICCAC) looking to end the opening game early. The Trojans loaded the bases in the seventh and brought the tying run to the on-deck circle before Malarie Huseman sealed the win with her 10th strikeout of the opener.
Indian Hills finished the day racking up 32 hits to help bring in 27 runs over 12 innings. The Warriors and Trojans return to the diamond Saturday for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.