HOOVER, ALA – The 13th-ranked Indian Hills softball team suffered an extra innings loss to Northwest Florida State College on Friday, falling 5-4 in nine innings to the Raiders. The Warriors fall to 1-2 overall on the year.
Taking on one of the hottest teams in the nation and having to fend off a length rain delay, the Warriors jumped out to an early 3-0 lead before the Raiders tied things up with three runs in the fifth. Both sides traded zeroes to force extra innings. Northwest Florida State took a 5-3 lead with a pair of runs in the top of the ninth and a valiant rally in the bottom half fell short for the Warriors.
Northwest Florida State moved to 20-2 overall on the year with the win. In 22 games this year, the Raiders have allowed four runs or more in a game just four times, including Friday's contest with the Warriors.
Sophomore Claire Mathews delivered a pair of hits for the Warriors, including a double while adding a run scored. Six of the seven hits for the Warriors on Friday came from the bottom half of the lineup.
The Warriors struck first with three runs in the home half of the fourth inning. With two outs, freshman Jenna Lemley put the Warriors on the board with her first collegiate home run, a solo shot to left center. Freshman Jensyn Jones and Mathews followed up with back-to-back singles before sophomore T.J. Stoaks delivered a two-run double from the nine spot in the lineup.
Freshman hurler Thea Banning held Northwest Florida State scoreless through the first four frames, scattering four hits along the way before the Raider offense came to life in the fifth. The Raiders plated three runs on a trio of hits to even the game.
Neither side capitalized on the momentum offensively as sophomore Ryann Cheek quieted the Raiders in relief to force extra innings. After a scoreless eighth, the Raiders took advantage of an error to plate a run for a 4-3 lead. Northwest Florida State eventually tacked on one more for a two-run edge.
In the bottom half, sophomore Abbi Cataldo scored on a double steal attempt to cut the deficit in half. With two outs and two runners on, a half hour rain delay ensued to slow the Warriors' momentum. Indian Hills failed to convert when the game resumed as Northwest Florida State eked out the win.
Originally schedule to play second-ranked McLennan Community College Friday night, unfavorable weather canceled that contest.
The Warriors will look to return to action Saturday in Oxford, AL on the third day of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Preview. Indian Hills will take on Wabash Valley College noon followed by a date with Central Alabama Community College at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.