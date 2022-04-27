OTTUMWA — It's somewhat surreal every time Indian Hills shortstop Bryanna Mehaffy steps on the field against Southeastern.
Six former Burlington High School teammates of Mehaffy's can be found across the field wearing Blackhawk uniforms. Mehaffy's high school coach, Larry Heath, can also be found in that Southeastern dugout and standing on the first base line as Blackhawk assistant coach.
"They know what she does. Larry's the one calling pitches against Bryanna," Indian Hills head softball coach Lindsay Diehl said.
Of all her former teammates that are now opponents, no player may be as familiar with Mehaffy as Adessa Brandenburg, who like Mehaffy started Wednesday regional doubleheader playing on the middle infield. With the second game hanging in the balance, however, Brandenburg was in the pitcher's circle looking to protect a 1-0 lead when Mehaffy stepped up for the 19th-ranked (NJCAA DI) Warriors with the bases loaded in the fifth.
"I've been playing with Adessa since I was 10," Mehaffy said. "It just came easy to hit off her."
Mehaffy slapped a key RBI single to left off her former longtime teammate, briefly tying Iowa Community College Athletic Conference contest with the Blackhawks at 1-1. That brief tie was snapped just a few pitches later when Abbi Cataldo dropped an RBI single down the right field line to bring home Kennedy Preston with the go-ahead run as IHCC completed an ICCAC doubleheader sweep, following a 10-0 win in game one with a 3-1 victory in game two.
"It's a little more exciting when I go up against Southeastern. I've played with half those girls for so many years," Mehaffy said. "It also comes naturally for me. I've scrimmaged against so many of those girls. I'm so close with all of them. There weren't any nerves at all."
Alex Beard added four hits in the two games, going 2-3 in each game with a three-run home run helping IHCC break open the first contest. Gretta Hartz and Preston also drove pitches over the fence at Romalynn 'R.L.' Hellyer Field on Wednesday, bringing the season total for the Warriors to 107 home runs hit pulling within three homers of the program-record 110 hit by the 1999 IHCC softball team.
"I talk about it all the time. Our goal is not to hit the ball out of the park every time, but we do like to put good swings on good pitches," Diehl said. "These girls have so much power. We've got girls that are starting to believe in everything they've been in what they've been working on all winter along with the confidence they've gained throughout the spring. It's fun to be a part of it."
Beard matched Sydney Anderson, IHCC's new single-season home run record holder with 28, by delivering her fourth hit of the doubleheader in the sixth inning of game two. Stepping up to the plate with two outs, the former Albia all-state catcher and a senior leader of the 2020 Lady Dee 3A state championship team lined a single to center that allowed Sydney McNeeley to score from second base, bringing in what proved to be an important insurance run as Southeastern put two runners on base with one out in the seventh.
"I've been working on having confidence out there. Once I got to college, I realized there were so many players that are just as good as me, so I struggled with my confidence a little bit," Beard said. "I've really been working on my mental game. It's helped me to perform to the best in my abilities in those big spots."
Warrior starting pitchers Madie Anderson and Ryann Cheek combined to allow just one run over 10 innings with Anderson allowing just one hit and three walks over four shutout innings. Madi Huisman, who pitching a nine-inning shutout in the first of IHCC's six wins this season over Southeastern, came on to close out both games overcoming walks in each game retiring five batters including fly out to center by Kayla Norton and a game-ending groundout to second by Lillie Hynick to complete the regional sweep.
"It was good to see Madi get back out there. She started looking more like herself in practice on Tuesday," Diehl said. "That confidence is starting to come back."
Indian Hills (39-8, 19-1 ICCAC) will host Iowa Western in the final home series of the regular season for the Warriors. The first of the four games between the teams in Ottumwa will begin on Saturday at 1 p.m.