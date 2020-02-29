TYLER, TEXAS — Alexis Groet gave the seventh-ranked Indian Hills softball exactly what was needed in the finale of the Tyler Showcase on Saturday.
The sophomore pitcher secured her team-leading fourth win with her third complete-game shutout of the season, allowing IHCC to win a national tournament rematch with No. 4 Tyler. The Warriors edged the Apaches, 2-0, snapping a three-game losing streak in the process.
Groet worked around nine walks, allowing just two hits over seven innings while striking out 10 batters. It was Groet's second win as a starting pitcher over Tyler, having started in a national tournament win over the Apaches last May, IHCC's 24th straight win at the time.
An error and a one-out single by Macy Harrington allowed Abby Sweet to put the Warriors on the board in the very first inning with an RBI infield single. Snider scored both IHCC runs, drawing the opening walk in the first before opening the third inning with a double and scoring on an RBI hit by Peyton Moffet.
Earlier on Saturday, the seventh-ranked Warriors dropped an 11-3 decision to potential district rival Three Rivers. The Raiders scored single runs in each of the first two innings before a six-run rally in the third put the Warriors behind 8-0.
Down 11-0 in the fifth, Indian Hills nearly extended the game scoring three times in the bottom of the final inning. Sweet hit a lead-off home run before Snider followed a single from Tiffany Unkel by delivering her team-leading seventh home run of this season and 33rd overall homer of her two years at Indian Hills, putting her within two of tying Breon Michel for the program's career home run record.
Indian Hills (7-5) will return to action on Monday in Oklahoma. The seventh-ranked Warriors head to Seminole State for a doubleheader starting at Noon.