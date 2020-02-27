LUFKIN, TEXAS — The last time Alexis Groet faced Angelina, the Indian Hills softball team had a 24-game winning streak snapped by the Lady Roadrunners at last year’s national tournament.
Groet got her revenge on Thursday, helping the seventh-ranked Warriors lock down a sweep in Angelina’s home triangular. The sophomore ace pitcher from Oskaloosa recorded 14 strikeouts, earning her third win in four complete-game starts as IHCC avenged a 7-3 loss in last year’s national tournament to Angelina by earning a 7-0 victory on Thursday just hours after a 2-1 win over Frank Phillips College.
Payton Moffet had her biggest day at the plate in her freshman season at Indian Hills. The former Southeast Polk Ram tied Thursday’s game with Frank Phillips in the bottom of the sixth, driving in Chloe Olson with an RBI single to center with two outs before scoring the eventual winning run on an RBI double by fellow Warrior freshman Brooke Tucker, allowing sophomore pitcher Jakala Hall to earn her second win of the season. Hall allowed just one run on three hits over seven innings while striking out six batters.
Moffet carried the momentum of the clutch sixth-inning single over to a four-hit effort against Angelina, including her first career collegiate home run in the second inning that put the Warriors on top 1-0. Moffet singled and scored in the fourth and fifth innings.
Nicole Bellis was 2-3 with three runs driven in against Angelina. Abby Sweet drove in two runs, including Moffet, with a single in the fifth to give the Warriors a seven-run lead.
That would be plenty of insurance for Groet, who allowed just three hits in Thursday’s win. Groet, an All-American last year with a single-season program record 301 strikeouts, is now 3-1 so far this season having allowed just one earned run in 27 1/3 innings pitched with 43 more strikeouts, bringing her career total at IHCC to 344.
No. 7 Indian Hills (6-2) continues to swing through Texas on Friday. The Warriors head to Tyler to face former two-time national champion Butler Community College at 4:30 p.m.