TYLER, TEXAS — The Indian Hills softball team may very well have another day in which the Warriors will face both Howard College and Butler in back-to-back games.
If that happens, it will mean seventh-ranked IHCC has returned to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament. The Warriors will hope for better results after suffering a pair of losses to pair of ranked rivals on Friday at Tyler Junior College.
Howard rallied for a 5-3 win over Alexis Groet and the Warriors in a battle of top 10 programs on the opening day of the Tyler Showcase. After falling to the 10th-ranked Hawks, No. 7 IHCC allowed six runs in the second inning allowing No. 11 Butler to cruise past the Warriors for a 9-1 win in five innings at Schwabb Field.
Peyton Moffet singled and scored in the second inning on a sacrifice fly line out by Nicole Bellis, giving IHCC an early 1-0 lead against Howard. Chloe Olson added to the lead in the third, taking advantage of a two-out walk drawn by sophomore teammate Brooke Snider by delivering her fourth home run of the season on a deep fly ball over the fence in center field, giving the Warriors a 3-0 lead.
That lead was erased in the fourth. Laela Minnich drilled a two-run homer for Howard before opposing pitcher Marin Musicant doubled home the tying run, producing just the third run allowed by Groet so far this season.
Howard would snap the tie in the fifth. Annette Cardenas doubled with two outs to score Minnich before coming home on a fielding error in right, giving the Hawks a 5-3 lead.
Indian Hills stranded the tying runs on base in the sixth when Tiffany Unkel hit an inning-ending infield pop out. Olson doubled with one out in the seventh, giving IHCC a chance to tie the game with one swing, before Anna Voigt struck out looking and Moffet fouled out behind home plate to end the game.
There was no late drama against Butler. The Grizzlies jumped on top with a run in the top of the first and just kept adding to the lead in the second with four consecutive run-scoring hits off IHCC freshman pitcher CJ Banner.
The Warriors finally collected their first and only hit of the game in the fifth on an infield single by Unkel. Bellis walks and scored on a pair of passed balls in the same inning for IHCC.
Indian Hills (6-4) returns to the Tyler Showcase Saturday for two more games. The seventh-ranked Warriors face the hosting Apaches after facing potential district tournament rival Three Rivers at 4:30 p.m.