COTTLEVILLE, MO – Less than two weeks after dealing with frigid temperatures and several inches of snow, the seventh-ranked Indian Hills softball actually returned to the field for the first time since having a promising 2020 season cut short due to the conronavirus pandemic last March.
The Warriors belted out a pair of convincing wins, topping Lincoln Land 9-2 and St. Charles 9-3.
“It was nice to be back on the dirt and see the kids compete again,” Indian Hills head softball coach Lindsey Diehl said. “Overall, I am happy with how the games went for day one. On the bus ride home, I thought back to my first year here, and how it started, and this is definitely a few steps ahead of where that journey began, so hopefully we keep learning growing and figuring out how to play Indian Hills softball.”
IHCC broke the ice first in the opener as Nicole Bellis delivered a run-scoring single in the first inning got the Warriors on the board. The big blow came in the second frame as Chloe Olson, taking advantage of the opportunity to play another year for the Warriors after having her sophomore season cut short last spring, drilled her 25th career home run as the three-run blast gave Indian Hills a 4-0 lead.
C.J. Banner, given the ball for the opening-game pitching start, would surrender just two runs in the third inning for the Warriors. Indian Hills responded, plating at least one run in every frame.
“We definitely had some first-game jitters that we can now put behind us,” Diehl said. “We did a nice job at the plate extending the lead.”
The Warriors pounded out 12 hits and were led by Peyton Moffet, who was 4-4 with two runs driven in. Bellis added three hits, coming up a home run shy of the cycle with two more RBIs, while freshman Bryanna Mehaffy had a solid debut for Indian Hills, going 3-4 while scoring three of IHCC's nine opening-game runs.
“Peyton picked up right where she left off last year with a hot bat,” Diehl said. “She sets the tone in our lineup. Nicole also did a great job at the plate and I was impressed with how Bryanna showed up to prove herself.”
Banner struck out seven batters while walking three over six innings in the opener. Alexis Watson closed the opening-win out with a scoreless seventh inning.
Indian Hills never looked back in the second game, jumping out to a 6-0 lead against St. Charles through three innings.
“We scored early to set the tone, but then went to sleep in a few innings offensively,” Diehl lamented. “I look forward to our team figuring out how to stay hungry every inning and keeping the pressure on.”
Dubuque Hempstead product Malarie Huseman collected the win in the circle in the second game for Indian Hills, going 6 1/3 innings with 10 strikeouts, one walk, three runs allowed, two earned, six hits and hit one batter. After giving up the unearned run in the fourth to the Cougars, the righty got into a little bit of trouble in the sixth frame when Emma Becker drilled a two-run homer to make it 6-3 before Huseman responded at the plate with a three-run home run of her own.
“Malarie answered the call herself by hitting a three-run home run to give us a little room going to the seventh,” Diehl said. “She threw well for her first day in a Warrior uniform. When she figures out how to trust herself a little more, she is going to be tough in the circle. Even though she threw well, I know she is capable of being even better.”
Margot van Eijl came on with one out in the final frame and worked around an error to close the door with two strikeouts to seal the victory.
Huseman was 2-4 at the plate and knocked in five of the nine Warrior runs. Olson was 2-4 and Mehaffy was 2-3 with two stolen bases and two runs scored. Knoxville’s Maddy Findley had a pair of hits in four plate appearances.
The Warriors (2-0) will make a return trip to Cottleville on Thursday for another twinbill, this time with both contests coming against the host Cougars (3-1). Game time is set for 1 p.m.