OTTUMWA — For over two decades, Breon Michel's name stood alone atop the record books as the top all-time home run hitter in the history of the Indian Hills softball program.
There will be a new name in those record books by next year. The only question now is what will the number be next to Brooke Snider, who hit two home runs in her first two at-bats of Saturday's home-opening doubleheader sweep of State Fair. Snider tied Michel with her 35th career homer in the very first inning, then snapped the tie the very next inning with a two-run shot to center that gave the 13th-ranked Warriors a 5-0 lead on the way to a pair of seven-run victories, 7-0 and 10-3, over the Roadrunners.
Snider already owned the single-season home run record after blasting 27 as a freshman last spring, one of three IHCC softball players to hit over 20 home runs. Chloe Olson and Macy Harrington, who joined Snider as the only three Warrior hitters with 20 or more home runs in a single season, combined for five more hits in Saturday's doubleheader sweep.
Harrington capped a comeback for the Warriors in game two, joining Brooke Tucker in delivering a pair of two-run singles in the bottom of the sixth to pad IHCC's lead. The Warriors trailed the nightcap against State Fair, 3-1, in the fifth before scoring four times in the bottom of the inning with a two-run single by Nicole Bellis briefly tying the game before a deep fly ball to center by Tucker was dropped, allowing the Warriors to score two go-ahead runs.
Eight of the nine batters in the Warrior line-up had a hit in game two. Anna Voigt finished 3-4 and scored three runs while Harrington scored twice as well as driving in two runs in the sixth, helping CJ Banner secure her third win in the pitching circle as the former Des Moines East standout struck out 10 batters in seven innings while adding an RBI single in the fourth that put the Warriors on top 1-0.
Peyton Moffet, another Indian Hills softball newcomer, had a big opening game at the top of the Warrior batting line-up. The former Southeast Polk Ram singled ahead of Snider's two homers in game one, then delivered her own three-run blast over the fence in the fourth to put the Warriors up by seven runs.
That would prove to be plenty of support for sophomore pitcher Alexis Groet, who like Snider owns a single-season IHCC softball record becoming the first pitcher to record over 300 strikeouts in a single season. Groet, already second in program history in career strikeouts entering Saturday, fanned 16 State Fair batters one year after setting down 21 Roadrunners in an extra-inning win, giving Groet 380 career strikeouts to move 110 away from catching the 490 strikeouts recorded by Tara McClure in two years as a Warrior pitcher.
Indian Hills returned to Iowa after a 5-5 road trip through Texas and Oklahoma that included five games against ranked opponents and two national tournament rematches. The 10-6 Warriors were dropped only from seventh in the preseason to 13th in the latest rankings aided in large part by wins over fourth-ranked Tyler and top-ranked Seminole State during the trip.
Brooke Conner and Regan Hockett each had three hits in the two games for State Fair, who fell to 4-8 on the season. Hockett had two hits including a double in game two off Banner and scored State Fair's first run as the Roadrunners used a key error on the first of two straight bunts to set up a three-run rally capped by sacrifice flies from Conner and Alexis Gililand that State Fair ahead for the first time in the doubleheader.
Indian Hills will be back in action at the Crowder Bash, which this year will be played on an all-turf field in Bentonville, Arkansas to counter any potential weather that caused last year's tournament to be played at several different diamonds. After facing Johnson County in Fayetteville, the Warriors will over the main field in Arkansas to face potential district championship rival Three Rivers on Friday before taking on Kansas City (Kansas) and second-ranked Chipola in a pair of games on Saturday.
The Warriors will also play a doubleheader in Bentonsville against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M next Sunday starting at 11 a.m. Indian Hills then heads to State Fair for a doubleheader on the home diamond of the Roadrunners on Mar. 20 at 2 p.m.