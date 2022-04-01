OTTUMWA - Not even Mother Nature can stop the Indian Hills softball team.
Neither could the Southwestern Spartans on Friday. Playing a day earlier due to impending weather and yet another postponement with Marshalltown, the Warriors hammered out two more Iowa Community College Athletic Conference wins taking a 7-2 win in game one at Romalynn 'R.L.' Hellyer Field before dominating the nightcap, winning 15-0 in just five innings, running IHCC's current winning streak to 16 consecutive games.
Sydney Anderson hits her team-leading 13th home run in the bottom of the third, opening a 3-1 lead for the Warriors after the Spartans runs themselves out of a chance to tie or take the lead in the top of the third with two runners being picked off the bases. Breanna Newton followed Anderson's homer with a solo shot of her own, giving IHCC a 4-1 lead on back-to-back home runs.
Gretta Hartz added two home runs in game one, bringing the season total for the Warriors to 44 heading into game two with the Spartans. Hartz hammered her third home run of the day, and ninth of the season, as IHCC drove three more pitches over the fence in the second game ending the day with 47 home runs hit in 25 games.
Destiny Lewis added her 11th home run in game two for the Warriors while Kennedy Preston went deep. Madie Anderson pitched three shutout innings to pick up her seventh win for the Warriors, striking out five while allowing just three hits and one walk before Ryann Cheek struck out five batters in just two innings of scoreless relief work.
Indian Hills (19-6, 4-0 ICCAC) and Southwestern (6-10, 0-4 ICCAC) currently have plans on wrapping up the four-game weekend regional series a day early with potential rain in the forecast. The two teams are now slated to play Sunday's doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m. Forecasted overnight rain, however, may force those game to be pushed back either to Sunday's originally scheduled date or potentially to later in the season depending on the field conditions throughout the next few days at Hellyer Field.
Currently, the Warriors have a day off scheduled on Monday before hitting the road on Tuesday for a doubleheader at Johnson County in what would be the first road games for IHCC in three weeks. There has not been a date for rescheduling the second doubleheader between IHCC and Marshalltown, which was originally postponed last weekend and once again on Friday due to the unplayable field conditions on the home diamond of the Tigers.