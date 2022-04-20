OTTUMWA – As impressive as the program's longest winning streak in 17 years was, the response to the end of the 26-game run by the Indian Hills softball team might be even more impressive.
After losing on Saturday at Iowa Western, falling 8-7 on a walk-off home run by Amayia Hernandez, the Warriors responded in resounding fashion winning 13-3 in game two against the Reivers before sweeping Marshalltown on Tuesday to score three important Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) wins. Indian Hills won 8-2 in the opening game at Marshalltown before completing a doubleheader sweep against Tigers with a 13-2 victory in game two, improving to 15-1 in ICCAC play maintaining a two-game lead over Iowa Western in the regional standings.
Sydney Anderson and Abbi Cataldo each homered twice for IHCC on Tuesday at Marshalltown. Anderson drove in five runs on Tuesday, catching Destiny Lewis for the team lead in home runs with 21 pulling with six home runs of the single-season program record set by Brooke Snider's 27 home runs hit during the 2019 season.
Anderson also holds the team lead with 60 RBIs this year. Lewis added three more hits on Tuesday to reach 70 hits this season, tied for 11th most in the nation while using two doubles to move to the top of the national standings in slugging percentage with a 1.256 average.
Cataldo's strong offensive performance as of late continued on Tuesday with four RBI along with the two home runs. The former Southeast Polk Ram is hitting .375 over her last 10 games.
The Warriors opened up Tuesday with two runs in the first inning of game one as Breanna Newton delivered an RBI single before Anderson scored on a double from Kennedy Preston. Marshalltown, who will make the return trip to Indian Hills on Thursday, cut the deficit in half with a run in the first inning of game one before Warrior starting pitcher Madie Anderson settled down allowing just two baserunners over the next two frames.
Indian Hills tacked on two runs in the fourth, including an RBI double from Alex Beard. Anderson led off the fifth inning with a solo home run to extend the lead to 5-1 before Cataldo sent a 3-1 pitch over the centerfield wall. Preston added another RBI in the sixth and the Warriors held the Tigers scoreless over the final two innings to earn the win.
Madie Anderson went the distance for the Warriors, scattering eight hits while striking out nine batters. The freshman now leads the team with 97 strikeouts and has punched out 20 batters over her last two outings.
Marshalltown struck first in game two with a run in the first, but the Warriors answered with one run in the second then broke the game open in the third with six runs. Anderson delivered the knockout hit with a grand slam while Newton followed up with a solo home run on the next at bat for a 6-1 lead.
Gretta Hartz tripled to drive in Preston and Beard added an RBI single for a 9-1 edge. Cataldo added a two-run home run in the fifth as the Warriors plated four total in the frame to secure the run-rule shortened victory.
Anderson hit a solo home run in the first inning of Saturday's opening game at Iowa Western before the Reivers responded, scoring twice in the bottom of the first before scoring two more runs in the second inning to open a 4-1 lead over Indian Hills.
Indian Hills battled back to tie the game at 4-4 with three runs in the third, including a two-run double from Newton. Hartz gave the Warriors a lead with an RBI single in the fifth, but Iowa Western responded once more with three runs to take a 7-5 lead. The Warriors fought form behind once again as Newton contributed two more RBI to tie the game at 7-7.
Newton connected on a solo home run in the fifth and was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to tie the opening game at Iowa Western. Indian Hills dominated the nightcap against the Reivers, maintaining the outright regional lead thanks to the 21st home run of the year by Lewis, two runs in the fourth inning to snap a 3-3 tie and a five-run rally in the fifth to open a 10-3 lead.
Preston put the second game at Iowa Western away, blasting a three-run homer in the seventh inning. Madie Anderson recorded her 10th win in the circle with a complete game and a career-high 11 strikeouts.
Indian Hills (32-7, 15-1 ICCAC) and Marshalltown (7-29, 1-11 ICCAC) will meet again Thursday for a regional doubleheader in Ottumwa. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.