OTTUMWA – Ninth-ranked Indian Hills avoided another slow start in their first home doubleheader of the season.
Chloe Olson's bases-clearing double in the third inning of game one helped cap a seven-run response by the Warrior softball team after allowing the first run of the first game in the very first inning to visiting Johnson County. Indian Hills then used the long ball, and seven hits in the first inning of game two, to help clinch just the first doubleheader sweep of the season as IHCC followed a 7-2 win in game one with a 9-6 win in game two against the 10th-ranked (NJCAA DII) Cavaliers.
Bryanna Mehaffy led IHCC with five hits in the doubleheader, including three hits in each of the first three innings in game one. Mehaffy would come around to score all three times, answering Johnson County's first-inning run in game one by coming home on a wild pitch following a double in the freshman's first at-bat.
Gretta Hartz jump-started the Warriors (6-2) in game two, hammering the first home run at Romalynn 'RL' Hellyer Field by an Indian Hills batter this season to lead off the bottom of the first. Nicole Bellis and Hannah Poortinga each added two-run home runs in the fourth inning as the Warriors responded after run-scoring extra-base hits by Emma Baldwin and Haley Puccio pulled Johnson County (4-4) within 5-3.
Indian Hills will host an impromptu home tournament on Saturday, making up for the rain-halted Crowder Bash. The Warriors face Johnson County in the second game of the four-team, four-game tournament that begins with Johnson County facing State Fair at 11 a.m. Indian Hills closes the tournament facing Ellsworth in the fourth and final game of the day.