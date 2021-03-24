OTTUMWA – Through 16 games, the original 2021 spring schedule for the Indian Hills softball team called for just two home games.
Wednesday, however, marked the ninth and 10th consecutive games for the 13th-ranked Warriors played within the friendly confines of Romalynn 'RL' Hellyer Field.
A day that started with a round trip to Albia and back ended with two more wins on the home diamond for Indian Hills. The Warriors hammered three home runs, including the first intercollegiate round-tripper for freshman Gracie Jeyvak, in a 13-2 win over the Spartans before wrapping up an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference sweep with a 3-1 win in game two in yet another impromptu home doubleheader for IHCC so far in this unique season.
"I was talking with the girls about how it seems like we haven't had a true road game yet this season," IHCC sophomore Chloe Olson said. "I like playing at home. I like how we get fans and all the students to come and watch us. I prefer playing at home. If you get the home advantage, it's awesome.
"I like traveling too, but playing at home is fine with me."
Olson and her Warrior teammates were on their way to Creston for what was scheduled to be a regional doubleheader at Southwestern. After departing the Ottumwa campus shortly before 10 a.m., head coach Lindsay Diehl got a call on the bus as the Warriors made it to Albia before Southwestern coach Nick Weinmeister called with the news that the Spartans' home diamond was still too saturated following thunderstorms that had passed through the state over the past 24 hours.
"They asked if could play at our place," Olson said. "They pushed back the start time. We were ready to play and we remained ready to play."
Olson drove in IHCC's first two runs of the day, bringing in Bryanna Mehaffy in the first inning of game one on a fielder's choice groundout that put the Warriors up 1-0. Southwestern (7-12, 0-6 ICCAC) evened the score in the third on doubles by Paige Shwaluk and Kaitlyn Schad before Olson opened the bottom of the third by connecting on her fifth home run of the season and 28th in her IHCC career, putting Indian Hills on top for good.
"Right now, I'm just trying to focus on hitting the ball hard and letting the ball do the work," Olson said. "When I saw it go out, it was really exciting."
Even more exciting was the first home run hit by Jeyvak. The former Davenport Assumption standout slammed a two-run blast to right center that eventually rolled near the front of the Tom Arnold Net Center, lifting the Warriors to a 4-1 lead.
"I started out a little rough this season, but I feel like I'm starting to come back," Jeyvak said. "I came in from a pretty good high school program and I kind of had to start over. I think I've worked really hard for this."
Gretta Hartz added a two-run home run to kick off a six-run rally in the fourth inning for Indian Hills, helping close out the opener. Kennedy Preston put the Warriors ahead early in game two with a tiebreaking two-run double while Peyton Moffet added a two-run homer in the second inning as IHCC jumped out to an early 5-1 lead.
Indian Hills (13-3, 5-1 ICCAC) is scheduled to face Southwestern again on Thursday. Whether or not IHCC has to travel to Creston or welcome the Spartans to Ottumwa for two more home games, however, had yet to be determined as of press time on Wednesday night.
