WEST BURLINGTON — It had been quite a while since Lindsay Diehl had seen a duel like the one Madi Huisman and Kayla Norton found themselves involved in on Saturday.
For eight full innings, neither Huisman nor Norton allowed a run as Indian Hills faced their stiffest test yet to extending their current winning streak. Norton struck out 10 batters over nine innings for the Blackhawks while Huisman answered with seven strikeouts in the pitching circle for the Warriors with both teams managing just four hits in the weekend series opener.
"I haven't seen a pitchers' duel like that in a long time. One-run ballgames are kind of a thing of the past," Diehl said.
After being held without a run for the first eight innings of the series, the Warriors reminded Diehl of why she hasn't seen a lot of 1-0 games as IHCC head softball coach. Breanna Newton blasted the first of what would prove to be 14 home runs hit in a four-game Iowa Community College Athletic Conference series sweep of Southeastern, lifting a one-out pitch over the fence in the top of the ninth inning to give IHCC the rarely-seen 1-0 decision over the Blackhawks in Saturday's thrilling opener.
"I was just doing what I needed to do for the team," Newton said. "You're never looking to hit a home run in that situation. You're just looking to hit the ball hard and get on base. That was my goal when I went up to the plate. It just happened to go over."
Huisman made sure that Newton's homer would be the difference, working around a two-out single by Norton in the bottom of the ninth by striking out former Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont standout Lillie Hynick to clinch IHCC's 19th straight win. Huisman worked around four walks in the first four innings, including a bases-loaded jam in the fourth, before ultimately retiring 12 of the final 13 Southeastern hitters she faced on Saturday.
"I feel like I got better as the game went along, but I was really nervous in the last couple innings," Huisman said. "I didn't really show it. I think it might have given me a little more motivation. I knew there were no way I could let them score."
Madie Anderson did not have to face the same type of pressure in Saturday's second game. Kennedy Preston saw to that, blasting a home run to dead center in the second inning to jump-start the Warriors in an 8-2 win that would feature four home runs by IHCC batters, including a second solo shot in the seventh by Preston to complete a three-hit game with three RBIs and two runs scored.
"I've been trying to pull a lot of pitches. It felt good to get back to myself at the plate," Preston said. "We've been working a lot during the offseason on my swing. I feel like it's changed for the better. That game just proved how much it's changed."
Indian Hills rolled past Southeastern on Sunday, extending the team's winning streak to 22 consecutive games. The Warriors needed just five innings to win each contest, winning 15-0 and 11-0 in the final two games of the four-game weekend Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) series at the Wagner Complex.
The Warriors hit 10 home runs on Sunday with eight coming in the 15-run opener. Indian Hills outscored the Blackhawks 35-2 over the course of the four games.
"I saw us make a shift in our pregame and being locked in," Diehl said. "We made adjustments at the plate from (Saturday) and jumped on the board early. That set the offensive tone for the day."
Indian Hills caught fire from the start on Sunday. The Warriors plated eight runs in the opening frame of game one with Preston following up a two-home Saturday nightcap by connecting on the first of two home runs in Sunday's opener, connecting on a two-run home to spark the offense.
Leading 4-0 in the first, Destiny Lewis blasted a grand slam to double the lead in the opening inning of Sunday's first game after connecting on a two-run blast in Saturday's second game. Sydney Anderson and Newton went back-to-back with solo home runs to open the second inning before Abbi Cataldo delivered a two-run shot, her second of the year to make it 12-0.
Preston added her second home run of the third game, a solo shot in the fifth, before former Albia state champion Alex Beard followed up with a solo shot of her own. Gracie Jevyak capped the scoring in the fifth with a solo home run, her first of the season.
Anderson, Preston, Beard and Cataldo all finished game one with a pair of base hits as the Warriors collected 13 knocks as a team. Entering the weekend with three home runs for the entire season, Preston hammered four alone against the Blackhawks and had six run-scoring hits during the four-game series.
"I've been focusing on whipping through and staying on the ball a long time," Preston said. "Diehl's preached it to me enough now. I finally just did it and the ball just flew off the bat."
Huisman moved to 11-2 in the circle with four more scoreless innings. T.J. Stoaks made her first pitching appearance for IHCC, sitting the Blackhawks down in order in the fifth.
"Madi and I had a conversation on Saturday. I didn't feel like she was trusting herself to hit the spots she needed to early in that first game," Diehl said. "I felt like she was trying make adjustments to where the strikes were being called. She needs to continue to grow in that area. She kind of lets a little bit of self-doubt creep in. Once she settled in, she was fantastic.
"We talk to her all the time about preparation plus past success should give her confidence. She's been successful and she's worked hard all winter. She just has to trust herself, because she can be super effective."
The throttling continued in the series finale. Lewis led off the game with a solo home run on a 1-0 pitch to center field.
The Warriors added five runs in the second, highlighted by a second home run in the game from Lewis with a three-run shot to make it 6-0 Indian Hills.
Preston and Beard each added RBI singles in a five-run third to give the Warriors its second win of the day. Lewis went 3-3 with four RBIs in game two while Beard and Yanna Roberts added two hits apiece.
Ryann Cheek tossed a complete game to move to 3-0 on the year. The southpaw struck out seven while yielding just three baserunners, all coming by way of a single.
"Three pitchers saw the circle and all three had a handle on the zone and contained hitters," Diehl said. "It took all 21 (Sunday) from kids in the dugout being loud and running charts, kids in the bullpen, and subs off the bench getting hits. Defense also did a great job today with some heavy winds on the day."
The Warrior offense continues to rank near the top of the national leaderboards in a flurry of offensive categories. The team's .717 slugging percentage currently ranks fifth overall among 149 teams. The Warriors rank sixth with 69 home runs and eighth with 145 extra base hits.
Individually, Lewis ranks third overall with a 1.223 slugging percentage and fifth overall with 17 home runs on the year. After posting a 15-game hitting streak earlier in the year, Lewis is currently riding a nine-game streak.
In the circle, the Warriors rank seventh overall with a .209 batting average against. Huisman has led the charge for the Warriors, ranking 16th nationally with a 1.18 earned run average.
The Warriors are set to host Kirkwood Community College on Wednesday afternoon at Romalynn 'R.L.' Hellyer Field for a doubleheader. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.