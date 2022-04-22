OTTUMWA — Someone is going to have to work overtime by the time the Indian Hills softball season is over.
There are going to be a lot of pages that need to be re-written in the section of the team program that includes all the single-season records.
One of the most potent offenses in junior college softball was on full display Thursday as the Warriors erupted for 50 total runs in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep at Romalynn 'R.L.' Hellyer Field, winning 21-3 in game one and 29-1 in game two against Marshalltown. The Warriors continued to swing away, connecting on four more home runs in the opening game of a doubleheader with Rock Valley securing a 13-5 victory in six innings on Abbi Cataldo's three-run home run, giving IHCC 100 home runs in a single season for just the third time in program history.
Hannah Hackerman was able to keep the Warriors somewhat in check, allowing just two runs on three hits over six innings in Friday's nightcap. Madie Anderson, however, proved to be better shutting out Rock Valley on two hits over seven innings as the Warriors earned a 2-0 win under the lights in Ottumwa.
"We had a really good conversation on Wednesday about competing on every pitch and being locked in on every pitch," IHCC head softball coach Lindsay Diehl said. "We were not locked in on every pitch last Saturday at Iowa Western and we ended up on the wrong end of things. I'm happy to see how they responded. They're still loud in the dugout and they're cheering them on with every pitch.
"Mudita is a word that we use. You should have joy for everybody and enjoy everyone's success as much as your own."
The Warriors eclipsed the 20-run plateau for the fourth and fifth times this season after earning the two ICCAC wins over the Tigers on Thursday. The 29 runs in game two are the most for a Warrior program dating back to the 2000 season when that year's team scored a school record 34 runs while the 28-run win over Marshalltown is the largest margin of victory for any IHCC softball team since shutting out Kishwaukee, 27-0, at the Hindman/Person Invitational in Ottumwa on May 1, 2004.
Spear-heading what could be the best offensive seasons in the history of the Warrior softball program is Destiny Lewis, who went 8-10 on Thursday against Marshalltown at the top of the batting order. The freshman from Indianola was one of 13 different Warriors to collect a hit in the regional doubleheader, driving in 12 runs while scoring six times with two doubles and two home runs, briefly catching Sydney Anderson for the team lead with 23 home runs.
Briefly being the key word. Anderson regained the lead with her third home run of the doubleheader against Marshalltown before staying ahead of Lewis, who hit her 24th home run against Rock Valley, by blasting her 25th round-tripper moving Anderson within two homers of the single-season program record set in 2019 by current Northern Iowa Panther Brooke Snider.
"We talked about it Wednesday. You have to go up to the plate like it's 0-0," Anderson said. "We've all done a much better job of flushing out the bad things that happen and focus on the good things. We're not thinking about what we did before at the plate. The focus every time up to the plate is focus on hitting the ball hard and doing your part to get the runners on base home."
Lewis drove in nine runs in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader, including a grand slam in the second inning, setting a new IHCC softball single-game record in the process. drove in nine runs in game two thanks in large part to a grand slam in the second inning. The nine RBI set a new school record, breaking the old mark of seven that was set seven different times.
Against Rock Valley, Lewis drove in four runs on three hits as the Warriors broke the game open late with seven run in the bottom of the sixth. Lewis has driven in 72 runs batting primarily lead-off for IHCC, moving into the top five nationally in RBIs, batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.
"Our main focus is to take it one pitch at a time as a team," Lewis said. "We have confidence that everyone on the team can make that solid contact."
Gretta Hartz drove in nine runs total against Marshalltown while collecting six hits. Bryanna Mehaffy, Alex Beard and Abbi Cataldo all had three-hit performances against the Tigers while Kennedy Preston and Maddy Findley each recorded three-run home runs in the game two win.
Breanna Newton went 6-7 with four extra base hits against Marshalltown. Newton doubled and drove in two more runs while scoring twice in game one against Rock Valley before crossing home plate with an insurance run in the sixth inning of game two on an RBI double to center by Preston.
Indian Hills (35-7, 17-1 ICCAC) and Rock Valley (28-9) will see each other again on Saturday, competing at Illinois Central in an NFCA Day triangular between three top programs representing NJCAA DI, DII and DII.