Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.