JUCO softball: Warriors cruise into regional finals

OTTUMWA — Not that Lindsay Diehl had any concerns heading into postseason play.
The head coach of the Indian Hills softball team, however, has reason to feel even more confident about the chances of her team to make a very deep run. The Warriors hammered out 10 home runs on Wednesday in the first two games of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference tournament, dominating Southwestern early and often during a regional semifinal series sweep winning 16-4 in game one and 22-0 in game two.
Indian Hills advances to host Southeastern in the best-of-three ICCAC championship series. The first two games will be on Sunday afternoon at Romalynn 'R.L.' Hellyer Field with a potential third and decisive regional championship game on Monday if the teams split Sunday's doubleheader.
The Warriors, 41-7 on the season, are four total wins away from return to the NJCAA Division I National Softball Tournament. If Wednesday was any indication, it's going to take an incredible effort to keep IHCC from achieving its dream of earning that national tournament berth.
"If we come out with this kind of focus, we're going to be a tough team to beat," Diehl said. "We came out swinging with intent. These girls really like each other and they're not done yet. I think you could tell that motivated them right from the start."
The tone was set early in the very first inning of postseason play. After getting new life at the plate on a foul ball that was dropped along the first base line, Destiny Lewis ignited her team with a three-run home run to center, bringing in the first three of IHCC's 38 runs.
"We've been focused on staying disciplined at the plate and hunting our pitch," Lewis said. "During practice, we're definitely focusing on what pitch we are wanting to hit and what pitch we're not going to hit. We're trying to lock in on what pitches we take good cuts at and what pitches we're not going to swing at. I think that focus is coming out during the games."
Sydney Anderson made it back-to-back opening-inning home runs for the Warriors, driving a pitch over the fence in left. Indian Hills sent all nine batters to plate in the first inning of game one, opening up a 5-0 lead over the Spartans.
"We can't let anyone off the hook and we can't let our foot off the gas," Anderson said. "Anyone has a chance to beat us. It's not always the best team that wins. It's the team that plays the best that day. We remember that. That's how we want to play every game."
Southwestern (14-34) gave Warrior fans a brief reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in the postseason, putting together a four-hit rally that brought in four runs in the top of the second. Abbi Conrad followed an RBI infield single by Shey Storesund with a three-run home run to right-center, cutting IHCC's five-run lead down to 5-4 in an instant.
"There were no worries," Anderson said. "I have no problem up and down our line-up. We just had to turn it back around and get back to playing our game."
In need of a response, the Warriors got one from Julia Kwakernaak. The freshman from the Netherlands connected on the second of her three hits in the game and the first of her two home runs, opening an 8-4 lead for the Warriors on the two-run blast to left center.
"The last time we played Southwestern, I kind of struggled. The speed of their pitchers and the way they throw is a little different for me," Kwakernaak said. "I just tried to keep it chill, stay relaxed and do what I could. Being an international player and getting the opportunity to play here, doing well and helping our team achieve success is really important to me."
Kwakernaak would finish the first game on Wednesday going 3-3 driving in three runs while scoring three times, nearly connecting on three homers with a double in the first inning that hit off the fence. Indian Hills kept right on slugging away in game two scoring 13 runs in the very first inning while getting each batter two trips to the plate, including a two-run homer for Abbi Cataldo and a three-run homer from Lewis, her fourth homer of the day, 29th of the season and 60th of her record-setting IHCC softball career.
"I just try to work on staying calm and staying within myself each time I go up to the plate," Lewis said. "It's always nice when you can get a big hit right away, but I do try to flush each at-bat and focus each time like it's my first at-bat of the day."
There was very little drama in terms of the outcome with Indian Hills adding five more runs in the second inning of the second game, building a commanding 18-0 lead. The Warriors did have a moment that tested them emotionally during the second game as Kwakernaak's fifth of six hits during the day hit Southwestern pitcher Emily McIntosh flush in the face, bringing a sudden hush over Hellyer Field.
"We sat in the dugout and we prayed for her," Anderson said. "You never want to see that happen to anyone. I've been in that same position that Julia was in where you hit the ball and it hurts someone. It's really hard, but that's what the game is. You just have to look at it that way."
In the end, the postseason sweep turned into something of a day-long celebration for the Indian Hills softball team. Wednesday's games also served as Sophomore Day as Sydney McNeeley, T.J. Stoaks, Lewis, Ryann Cheek, Cataldo, Madie Anderson, Sydney Anderson and Carly Campbell were all honored on the field following the wins with their families before heading over for an outdoor team barbecue outside the Tom Arnold Net Center that lasted into the early evening hours.
"It's definitely been a journey here. There have been a lot of ups and downs that I've personally experienced," Lewis said. "I wouldn't have wanted to be anywhere else the past two years. I can't thank all of my teammates, Coach Diehl and Coach (Jenn) Marshall enough.
"We're not ready for it to be over. It's been awesome. We take so much pride in being part of the Indian Hills softball program."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.