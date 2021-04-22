OTTUMWA — Lindsay Diehl has herself a hungry group of softball players at Indian Hills Community College.
Literally. Just ask the third-year head coach of the Warriors.
"They'll do anything for food," Diehl joked on Wednesday following IHCC's regional doubleheader sweep of Iowa Western. "If I bribe them with food, they usually produce."
Anna Voigt produced a trip to an ice cream store for the Warriors on Wednesday, delivering a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth that helped clinch a 10-7 win in the second game at Romalynn "R.L." Hellyer Field. Voigt's home run was the final box to check off on the team's base two board, resulting in the reward of free ice cream for the team.
"Have a big inning, answer back, score first, extend the lead and score with two outs," Diehl said of the boxes that need to be checked off the board, usually resulting in a winning day for the Warriors. "When they get five out of five, they get ice cream. They always let me know about it because they'll start chanting it from the dugout.
"I'm about eight ice creams behind at this point. I think I need to trade some of those in. Maybe I can barter with them."
Indian Hills (31-11, 23-9 ICCAC) picked up two of the biggest wins so far this season in a doubleheader that had homefield implications for next month's ICCAC Division I softball tournament. This season, the team with the best record in regional play gets to host a best-of-three regional semifinal series and the best-of-three regional finals should that team advance.
Entering the day, IHCC's lead over Iowa Western was just one game. The Reivers were hoping to jump ahead of the Warriors with two wins, owning both a one-game lead in the standings and the 3-1 head-to-head tiebreaker.
Instead, Indian Hills is now three games up in the standings with the added bonus of having won the head-to-head tiebreaker with a 2-1 win in game one and the three-run victory in the Wednesday's nightcap.
"I saw us looking a lot different at the plate than we did over at Iowa Western last week," Diehl said. "We kind of looked defeated at their place. I saw a difference today. We're moving in the right direction. The kids are definitely buying in to what we're trying to do."
Indian Hills quickly shook off a second-inning run by the Reivers as Taya Opheim brought home Karlie Chonis with an RBI single. Kennedy Preston tied the game immediately in the bottom of the second, drilling a lead-off homer to center tying the game at 1-1.
Gretta Hartz followed Preston's homer with a walk, stole second base and moved to third on an error before coming home on a passed ball to put the Warriors up 2-1. From there, Indian Hills and Iowa Western (32-14, 19-13 ICCAC) spent the next five innings working in and out of trouble as the Warriors stranded runners at second and third with one out in the fourth and failed to score with the bases loaded and nobody out in the fifth.
Iowa Western, however, were stymied by C.J. Banner and Malarie Huseman with chances to erase IHCC's slim lead. Banner recorded a strike out and coaxed a ground out to short with runners at second and third in the top of the fifth before Huseman came on in relief in the sixth inning, forcing a pair of ground outs after a one-out double by Myla Beckstrom.
"We were frustrated leaving some runners on, but that's part of the game," Diehl said. "The girls did a great job moving on to the next pitch and came right back out ready to play some defense.
"Our pitchers really worked well together as a staff. All four (pitchers) were able to get out there and made some big pitches."
Indian Hills scored the first run in game two when Bryanna Mehaffy brought home Peyton Moffet in the bottom of the third. The Warriors finally cranked up the offense, and began checking off base-board boxes in a hurry, when Breanna Newton delivered a three-run home run in the fourth inning highlighting a four-run rally that extended IHCC's lead from 1-0 to 5-0.
"We definitely focused more on making adjustments and doing the little things right," Newton said. "You don't go up to the plate thinking home run. As soon as I got the count in my favor, I started looking for a good pitch so I could get a good hit. I was just looking to bring in some runs with it."
Newton would drive in five runs in the second game, all coming in the span of three at-bats over three straight innings. The Warriors continued to answer every threat by the Reivers, answering three runs in the top of the fifth with three runs in the fifth including Voigt's two-run homer that put IHCC up 8-3.
"We did some things different at practice to get rid of some negative thoughts we had," Voigt said. "We made better adjustments at the plate. We focused on the little things."
Nicole Bellis added IHCC's third home run in three innings, helping the Warriors open a seven-run lead opening the seventh. Iowa Western was able to cut the lead to three and loaded the bases with one out before Voigt caught a fly ball in left hit by Mattilyn Reiling before Chloe Olson snagged a liner at first off the bat of Chloe Brown to complete the sweep.
Indian Hills heads to Nebraska this weekend for a four-game series at Northeast. The longest road trip of the regular season for the Warriors might allow Diehl to turn in some of those trips to the ice cream shop.
"They want to go eat somewhere really good when we go out to Nebraska," Diehl said. "I told them that's probably going to cost them a couple of ice creams.
"The moral of the story is they'll do anything for food."
JUCO SOFTBALL
Indian Hills 2, Iowa Western 1
IWCC 010 000 0 — 1 7 1
IHCC 020 000 x — 2 5 0
Iowa Western battery — Brook MeInychuk (L, 21-6) (6IP, 5H, 2R, ER, 7K, 4BB), Katriana Bain catching.
2B — Chloe Brown, Myla Beckstrom.
Hits — Taya Opheim 2-3, Brown 1-2, Beckstrom 1-3, Aujenai Gregory 1-3, Madeline Layman 1-3, Mattilyn Reiling 1-4.
RBI — Opheim.
Runs — Karlie Chonis.
Indian Hills battery — C.J. Banner (W, 5-2) (5 1/3IP, 7H, R, ER, 5K, HBP) and Malarie Huseman (S, 1) (1 2/3IP), Kennedy Preston catching.
2B — Peyton Moffet.
HR — Preston.
Hits — Bryanna Mehaffy 2-2, Preston 1-2, Nicole Bellis 1-3, Moffet 1-3.
RBI — Preston.
Runs — Gretta Hartz, Preston.
Indian Hills 10, Iowa Western 7
IWCC 000 031 3 — 7 10 1
IHCC 001 432 x — 10 11 3
Iowa Western battery — Libby Walls (L, 5-4) (4IP, 6H, 4R, 4ER, 2K, 2BB), Hannah Smart (2/3IP, 5BB) and Sage Copeland (1 1/3IP, 5H, 6R, 5ER, K), Alexis Blankenfeld catching.
2B — Myla Beckstrom, Madeline Layman, Taya Opheim.
Hits — Opheim 2-4, Mattilyn Reiling 2-5, Katriana Bain 1-3, Beckstrom 1-3, Blankenfeld 1-3, Layman 1-3, Kennedy Walls 1-3, Chloe Brown 1-4.
RBI — Beckstrom 2, K. Walls 2, Bain, Blankenfeld, Opheim.
Runs — Aujenai Gregory 2, Bain, Layman, Sydney McCorkle, Opheim, K. Walls.
Indian Hills battery — Margot van Elji (W, 12-2) (4 1/3IP, 6H, 2R, 2ER, 3K, HBP), Malarie Huseman (1 2/3IP, 3H, 2R, 2ER, K, BB), Alexis Watson (1/3IP, H, 3R, 2ER, BB, HBP) and van Elji (S, 1) (2/3IP, HBP), Peyton Moffet catching.
2B — Moffet, Breanna Newton.
HR — Nicole Bellis, Newton, Anna Voigt.
Hits — Bryanna Mehaffy 2-3, Newton 2-4, Alex Beard 1-1, Bellis 1-3, Gretta Hartz 1-3, Moffet 1-3, Preston 1-3, Voigt 1-3, Chloe Olson 1-4.
RBI — Newton 5, Voigt 2, Bellis, Mehaffy.
Runs — Hartz 2, Preston 2, Voigt 2, Bellis, Moffet, Newton, Olson.