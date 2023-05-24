OTTUMWA — Destiny Lewis might have broken a lot of hearts last week when she officially signed her letter of intent to play softball next season at Southeastern Louisiana.
"I still get e-mails about Destiny," Indian Hills head softball coach Lindsay Diehl said with a smile. "There are so many people hoping that she hadn't made her decision yet."
All that's left for Lewis and the rest of the Warrior softball team to decide is how the 2023 season finishes out. Rain pushed the start of the NJCAA Division I JUCO Softball World Series back on Tuesday allowing just four of the eight first-round contests to be played in Alabama at Choccolocco Park, pushing four other games including 19th-ranked IHCC's opening game against eighth-ranked Seminole State back to Wednesday.
Lewis may not be an option for other four-year softball coach to sign, but there is plenty of talent hoping to make an impressive this week in Oxford. It has taken a village for the Warrior to earn their 21st national tournament trip in program history with numbers that put IHCC among the very best teams in the country.
"We've been talking about getting to a (national) championship game since the very beginning of the season," Diehl said. "You need things to happen. You need things to go your way, but you also need kids to show up and play well.
"They're not ready to be done yet. You get yourself to a national tournament, you never know what might happen once you're there. We're looking to take it pitch by pitch and game by game. I feel good about what this group can do."
The potent bats of the Warriors were stymied in their national tournament opener by Seminole State ace Britney Lewinski, who allowed just two bunt singles to Eva Fulk in eight innings of work. Madie Anderson matched Lewinski in a thrilling pitchers' duel to open the second day of the national tournament, shutting out Seminole State on three hits over seven innings in the circle for Indian Hills.
"We've been saying all year we want to win a national championship. I don't think that goal is out of reach," Anderson said. "I feel more prepared as a pitcher for the type of talent I'm going to be going up against throughout the tournament. We've faced tough hitters already this season and we faced tough batters in the postseason to get to this point."
Rachel Sherwood finally brought Wednesday's duel to an end with a walk-off home run to center with one out in the eighth giving Seminole State a 1-0 win over the Warriors. Indian Hills (45-9) will now have to travel the long road to win the program's first national championship facing seven straight must-win games starting with Wednesday night's contest against Gaston (43-9) that was ongoing as the Courier went to press with the winner facing the prospect of needing to play and win three straight games on Thursday.
"It's just like Coach Diehl always says. Whenever the next game starts, you just have to flush whatever happened in the previous game," Anderson said. "We just have to reset. That's what has gotten us this far."
Indian Hills wouldn't be in the national tournament if the Warriors didn't have a resilient mindset. In the Midwest District tournament against Crowder, a controversial call wiped away a potential game-extending double by Destiny Lewis in the seventh inning of the second game clinching a 4-3 win for the Roughriders and preventing IHCC from having a chance to wrap up the district title with two straight wins, instead forcing a decisive third game in the tournament.
The next day, the Warriors overcame tough calls and a 90-minute weather delay to snap a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh pushing three runs across to earn a 4-1 win clinching the program's 21st district title. Fittingly, it was Lewis that delivered the clinching blow getting some words of advice from Diehl facing a 1-2 count with two outs in the seventh before stepping up to deliver her 30th home run of the season and program-record 61st home run of her IHCC career.
"You could feel that Destiny was trying to make something big happen and she looked a little out of control," Diehl said of Lewis. "She doesn't always like it when I call a timeout because it might make her overthink things. I just calmed her down, had her close her eyes and visualize using the ground for her power to drive through the ball and hit for a long time.
"I told her she's really good with two strikes, so go get this one right here. She did just that and hit a no-doubter. I've probably gone back and watched that home run 30 times now. It's just a matter of getting focused and taking everything one pitch at a time."
For Diehl, this season marks her second trip to a national tournament as IHCC head softball coach. In her first season, the Warriors won 25 of their final 27 games including 24 straight wins that carried into the tournament on the way to an eighth-place finish with two wins in four games over three days at the Canyons Complex in St. George, Utah.
"This group reminds me so much of that group in 2019 and girls that got us there from Alexis (Westercamp) and Chloe (Olson) and Brooke (Snider) and Macy (Harrington). That group had power (hitting over 101 home runs as a team that season), but this group might be even deeper in terms of power (104 combined home runs so far this season). I'm excited to see what we can do."
