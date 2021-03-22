OTTUMWA – What a difference a day makes.
Lindsay Diehl is hoping there won't be nearly as much of a day-to-day difference in the play of the Indian Hills softball team moving forward.
The 11th-ranked Warriors struggled to cross home plate on Saturday until an eight-run outburst in the fifth and final inning of a regional-opening doubleheader with Iowa Lakes allowed IHCC to salvage a split, winning 8-0 in the nightcap after suffering a 5-2 loss in the series opener. On Sunday, Indian Hills struck much earlier and much more often against the Lakers scoring at least two runs in eight of the 14 innings earning 10-1 and 13-2 wins that allowed the Warriors to open regional play with a 3-1 record.
"I was happy with how our kids responded to get the final three games of the series, but we sure like learning lessons the hard way," Diehl said. "We learned this weekend we need to show up and compete every pitch. Our energy level was not great on Saturday. We were down some kids in the dugout, which might have changed some things, but that's not an excuse. We needed to show up and compete. I told all the girls that, even if it's not your day, we've got enough bats in our line-up that someone is going to have your back."
Indian Hills (11-3) struggled in the opener of a series that was moved to Ottumwa from Estherville as field conditions at Iowa Lakes were hampered a snow storm that passed through northern Iowa earlier in the week. Playing as the visiting team throughout the weekend on their home diamond, IHCC struggled to figure out Iowa Lakes starting pticher Alexis Chase managing just three hits in seven innings of Saturday's opener.
Consecutive doubles by Gracie Jevyak and Peyton Moffet tied the opening game at 1-1 before Indian Hills took the lead on an RBI single by Hannah Poortinga, scoring Moffect to put the Warriors on top 2-1. Iowa Lakes (1-5, 1-3 ICCAC) regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run homer off the bate of Ellya Johnson, putting the Lakers back up 3-2.
"We just got in our own heads a little bit," IHCC sophomore outfielder Nicole Bellis said. "We were capable of winning that first game. Coach always talks about the process, win or lose. I think the next three games showed the value of the process and how much we focused on getting better."
Indian Hills was finally able to snap a scoreless tie in the fifth inning of game two, scoring eight runs off Johnson including three on a home run by Poortinga. Margo van Eijl picked up her first of two wins in the pitching circle over the weekend for the Warriors, shutting out the Lakers on five hits over five innings while walking two and striking out seven.
Sunday was a different day starting with much windier conditions that made every fly ball an adventure. Kennedy Preston took on the wind with ease in the second inning of Sunday's opener, lining her first home run at Hellyer Field over the fence in left through the wind to put the Warriors on top 2-0.
"It definitely felt good," Preston said. "We kind of needed it. I felt good at the plate. I was just letting it fly."
Preston would follow her first home run at Hellyer Field with a pair of run-scoring doubles, finishing 3-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Bellis added two hits, including a solo home run, as Indian Hills collected 10 runs on 12 hits in seven innings off Chase after being stymied at the plate by the same hurler 24 hours earlier.
"We came out with a lot more passion and a lot more confidence than we did (on Saturday)," Preston said. "We were here together. We were much more passionate about what we needed to do. We definitely left the diamond unsatified (on Saturday). We know that coming together as a team is what's most important."
Indian Hills broke open the series finale earlier against Johnson, scoring six runs in the fourth inning of Sunday's nightcap after scoring eight off Johnson in the fifth inning of Saturday's second game. Bellis added a pair of two-run hits for the Warriors, helping open a 9-0 lead before IHCC finished the series scoring four runs on three hits in the seventh inning.
"We worked more collectively as a team than individually," Bellis said. "We worked together to find the best pitch to attack during each at-bat. Everyone did their part both individually and as a team, whether we were at the plate or in the dugout. No one was taking a pitch off (on Sunday)."
Indian Hills heads to Creston on Wednesday for an ICCAC doubleheader at Southwestern starting at 2 p.m. The Warriors then host the Spartans on Thursday in a doubleheader that was rained out last week.
"We keep talking about staying positive, especially at the plate," Diehl said. "Even if you've got two strikes on you, you still have a third of your life yet. The kids are growing. They're getting it. I'm seeing the freshman growing and some leadership coming from the sophomores. We worked a ton on fly-ball communication. I saw a ton of improvement on that this weekend.
"Good things are happening. It might just be taking a little longer than I'd like."
JUCO SOFTBALL
SATURDAY
Iowa Lakes 5, Indian Hills 2
IHCC 000 020 0 — 2 3 0
ILCC 010 022 x — 5 5 0
Indian Hills battery — Malarie Huseman (L, 6-2) (6IP, 5H, 5R, 5ER, 12K, 4BB, 2HBP), Peyton Moffet catching.
2B — Gracie Jevyak, Moffet.
Hits — Jevyak 1-3, Moffet 1-3, Hannah Poortinga 1-3.
RBI — Moffet.
Runs — Moffet, Poortinga.
Iowa Lakes battery — Alexis Chase (W, 1-1) (7IP, 3H, 2R, 2ER, 4K, BB), Kaitlin Roundy catching.
HR — Ellya Johnson.
Hits — Chase 2-4, Myah Ehlenfeldt 1-1, Kamryn Buntrock 1-2, Johnson 1-2.
RBI — Chase 2, Johnson 2, Ehlenfeldt.
Runs — Buntrock 2, Chase, Johnson, Roundy.
Indian Hills 8, Iowa Lakes 0
IHCC 000 08 — 8 7 1
ILCC 000 00 — 0 5 1
Indian Hills battery — Margot van Eijl (W, 1-0) (5IP, 5H, 7K, 2BB), Kennedy Preston catching.
HR — Poortinga.
Hits — Chloe Olson 2-2, Nicole Bellis 1-1, Poortinga 1-1, Jevyak 1-3, Bryanna Mehaffy 1-3, Moffet 1-3.
RBI — Poortinga 3, Jevyak 2, Mehaffy, Moffet.
Runs — Bellis, Jalila Hart, Gretta Hartz, Moffet, Breanna Newton, Olson, Poortinga, Preston.
Iowa Lakes battery — Johnson (L, 0-2) (4 2/3IP, 7H, 8R, 4ER, 4K, 8BB) and Kiley Hill (1/3IP), Allison McCabe and Mackenna Otte catching.
Hits — Chase 2-3, Buntrock 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Kailey Maksim 1-3.
SUNDAY
Indian Hills 10, Iowa Lakes 1
IHCC 020 222 2 — 10 12 1
ILCC 001 000 0 — 1 4 4
Indian Hills battery — Huseman (W, 7-2) (7IP, 4H, R, ER, 3K, 2BB), Preston catching.
2B — Preston (2), Bellis, Moffet.
HR — Bellis, Preston.
Hits — Preston 3-4, Bellis 2-4, Moffet 2-4, Newton 1-3, Olson 1-3, Jevyak 1-4, Mehaffy 1-4, Hartz 1-5.
RBI — Preston 3, Bellis 2, Newton 2.
Runs — Bellis 2, Hartz 2, Jevyak 2, Moffet 2, Preston 2.
Iowa Lakes battery — Chase (L, 1-2) (7IP, 12H, 10R, 5ER, 6K, BB), Roundy catching.
2B — Chase.
Hits — Amanda Franke 1-2, Ehlenfeldt 1-3, Johnson 1-3, Chase 1-4.
RBI — Chase.
Runs — Franke.
Indian Hills 13, Iowa Lakes 2
IHCC 000 603 4 — 13 11 2
ILCC 000 002 0 — 2 5 3
Indian Hills battery — van Eijl (W, 2-0) (5IP, 2H, 6K, BB) and Alexis Watson (2IP, 3H, 2R, ER, K, 2BB, HBP), Preston catching.
2B — Bellis, Moffet, Olson.
Hits — Mehaffy 3-4, Bellis 2-4, Moffet 2-5, Hart 1-3, Newton 1-3, Olson 1-4, Preston 1-4.
RBI — Bellis 4, Newton 2, Olson 2, Preston 2, Jevyak, Moffet, Poortinga.
Runs — Hartz 2, Mehaffy 2, Olson 2, Bellis, Hart, Jevyak, Moffet, Newton, Poortinga, Preston.
Iowa Lakes battery — Johnson (L, 0-3) (3IP, 3H, 6R, 5ER, 3K, 5BB, HBP), Chase (2IP, 2H, K) and Hill (2IP, 6H, 7R, 3ER, 2BB), McCabe catching.
Hits — Ehlenfeldt 1-2, Franke 1-2, Johnson 1-2, McCabe 1-2, Roundy 1-3.
RBI — Emma Kral, McCabe.
Runs — Chase, Franke.