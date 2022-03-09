OTTUMWA — What people remember about the end of Lindsay Diehl's first year as head coach of the Indian Hills softball team is that the Warriors finished on a tear.
Over the final 45 days of that season, IHCC lost just two games riding the winning momentum all the way to an eighth-place finish at the NJCAA Division I National Softball Tournament and a 42-19 overall record. The Warriors also became the second team in program history to slug over 100 home runs in a single season, getting Diehl's tenure off to a terrific start.
Diehl, however, remembers a much different team that took the field at the start of that season in Texas. Indian Hills won just one of their first eight games and left the Lone Star State with an overall 3-8 record having lost four games by four runs or more.
"There were times it looked like we had never taken the field before on that trip," Diehl said.
Diehl's fourth season at the helm of the Warriors is off to a better start after nine games in Texas. Indian Hills shook off three initial losses to play competitive softball early in the season against teams with much more on-field experience playing in the much-more seasonable conditions of the southwestern part of the country while the Warriors finally took the dirt for the first time on the nine-game season-opening swing.
Indian Hills brought back to Iowa a 3-6 overall record, winning three straight games to briefly even their overall record before dropping three games by a combined five runs. By comparison, the 2019 squad that finished eighth in the country not only started 1-8 by were outscored by 10 runs in their seventh, eighth and ninth games that season giving up 30 combined runs to Cisco, Howard and Alvin in those contests.
"There was a point that season where I was just hoping we'd find a way to get back to .500," Diehl said. "We're much further ahead this season. The girls understand what the expectation is here. They were watching (Saturday night) as the (IHCC) basketball team cut the nets down after securing their national tournament trip. Some of the girls came up to me and told me that we're going to be the next team to do that. They want good things to happen. They just need to stop trying to make things happen and trust what we've done to prepare, relax and do what they do."
The comparison between the 2019 IHCC softball squad, the last one prior to this season that was able to open its season in Texas, and the current squad shows the Warriors have made strides that have them ahead of the pace set by the last Warrior softball team to secure a national tournament berth. IHCC is just four total runs behind that 2019's opening nine-game pace (40-44), but have given up 17 fewer runs in that same stretch, a total that could have been even lower if not for 26 errors that allowed 19 unearned runs to score during the trip.
"There were a couple times from the dugout I'd be yelling at the girls to stay within themselves and quit trying to do more than you do," Diehl said. "That's the case both in the field and at the plate. If you're not a home run hitter, don't try to be a home run hitter. If you're the kid that can figure out how to drop a ball in for a base hit or you're the kid that can drag bunt, everyone has a role to play on the team. It just takes some time. They'll figure that out the more games we get in."
The next four for IHCC will be slightly closer to home as the Warriors travel to Oklahoma. After facing fourth-ranked Seminole State in a four-game series with doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday, Indian Hills heads to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Sunday for the final doubleheader before IHCC's scheduled home opener against State Fair on Mar. 19.
Diehl, once 1-8 as IHCC's head softball coach, could reach a milestone if the Warriors can return home with a winning record from the six games in Oklahoma. At 96-44, Diehl needs just four more wins to earn her 100th career victory as head coach of her alma-mater.
"I feel confident we're going to put ourselves in a great position when we get to May," Diehl said. "I love the competition. I know we're going to get that from Seminole State and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. We're going to have a much different mindset when we load the bus up this time."