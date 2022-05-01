OTTUMWA — On a weekend full of emotion, it was Kennedy Preston that brought the first tear to the eyes of her head coach on Sunday.
Moments after Breanna Newton put the Warriors on top with one swing in the very first inning of a Sophomore Day doubleheader with Iowa Western, Preston lofted her own fly ball high into the air eventually landing just on the other side of the fence in left field at Romalynn 'R.L.' Hellyer Field.
Other than being a solo shot that added to No. 19 (NJCAA DI) IHCC's lead, Preston didn't realize the significance of that hit. Not until the Carlisle native reached third base did Preston realize there might be something special about her 11th home run of the season.
"I hit third and noticed (IHCC head coach Lindsay) Diehl was shedding a couple of tears," Preston said. "I was just hyped because I hit a home run. Everybody started saying it. I didn't hear it at first.
"It was about a couple minutes later I realized it was the record breaker."
The 2022 Indian Hills softball team broke a 23-year-old program record for home runs in a single season. Newton's three-run homer with one out in the first inning tied the mark set in 1999 of 110 home runs hit by a Warrior softball team.
Six pitches later, Preston put the 2022 Warriors on top for good launching the 111th homer of the season out of the park. By the end of the day, Indian Hills had vaulted well beyond the 1999 record with nine homers against the Reivers in the doubleheader, including two more by current single-season record-holder Sydney Anderson completing a dominant four-game sweep of Iowa Western with an 8-0 win in game one and a 16-2 win in game two.
"We'd been hitting home run after home run after home run, then we got close to the record and it seemed like a stalemate," said Diehl, referring to just one home run in IHCC's previous four games entering Sunday's doubleheader. "It's almost like they were waiting for Sophomore Day to make it special. For two sophomores to hit the home runs that put us over the top was pretty special.
"I had a hard time keeping together as Kennedy came around third. It was a special day to honor our sophomores and a special day to break a record."
Indian Hills had taken care of any potential stakes that might be on the line against the Reivers on Saturday, answering back quickly after Iowa Western scored the first two runs of the very first game in the very first inning. The Warriors took advantage of a common theme throughout the weekend, the struggle to find the strike zone effectively by the Iowa Western pitching staff, drawing the first five of the 26 walks issued by the Reiver hurlers in the first inning of Saturday's opener leading to a five-run response that put IHCC ahead for good.
It would be the first five of 31 unanswered runs in the series scored by Indian Hills. Five-inning shutouts tossed by Ryann Cheek and Madi Huisman in the second and third games of the series helped keep the Reivers off the scoreboard for 14 consecutive innings.
The Warriors, meanwhile, connected on 21 hits Saturday while drawing 17 walks, putting away the opening game on consecutive run-scoring doubles in the fifth by Abbi Cataldo and Carly Campbell before jumping out to a 9-0 lead in the first inning of game two. Gretta Hartz, Newton, Destiny Lewis and Anderson all came up with run-scoring hits in the opening inning of Saturday's nightcap, giving the Warriors 21 wins in 22 regional games this season.
"I'm an emotional person to kind of start of with, but this place comes so close to my heart," Hartz said after collecting eight hits, three RBIs and seven runs scored in the Sophomore Day series. "I really don't want to leave. If I could stay for four years, I would. To know it's coming to a close and knowing that I'm about to leave makes me sad. The people here are like my best friends."
Hartz not only had IHCC's only hit in their initial five-run rally on Saturday, but would hit the team's only home run pulling the Warriors within one of the record heading into Sophomore Day. Newton, who like Hartz and Preston was honored on Sunday following the series sweep, would blast a pair of home runs in the third game of the series while Anderson became the first Warrior hitter to reach 29 home runs in a single season following Hartz's 14th homer of the season as the back-to-back jacks gave Indian Hills a 7-0 second-inning lead.
"We don't worry about breaking records here, but when it does happen, it's really exciting," Newton said. "I feel like it just made us that much more locked in and that much more ready to play. It seemed to keep the game going and kept our energy up."
Iowa Western (41-19, 15-9 ICCAC) seemed poised to give the Warriors a test in the final game of the series, scoring twice in the top of the first to take a 2-0 lead. Just like in Saturday's series opener, Indian Hills responded immediately tying the game on a double-steal that allowed Destiny Lewis to score from third before Preston delivered a clutch two-out game-tying RBI single to center to bring home Hartz.
From there, the single-season home run chase resumed between Lewis and Anderson. Lewis drilled a tie breaking two-run homer to left, her 26th of the season, before Anderson followed with her 30th home run later in the inning putting IHCC up 5-2.
Lewis, who is on pace to break Kelly Uhde's single-season program record for batting average at .512, brought her mark to .549 on the season with two home runs in game two on Sunday catching Brooke Snider for what is now the second-most home runs hit by an IHCC player in a single season delivering a grand slam in the fourth as part of a seven-RBI game for the Indianola native.
Once again, Anderson followed with a two-run homer of her own, giving the North Polk native 31 homers on the season. Indian Hills finished with 44 total bases collected in 45 at-bats in Sunday's doubleheader, nearly a 1.000-slugging percentage with Lewis (1.183) and Anderson (1.164) battling it out for that single-season program record trying to become the only two IHCC hitters ever to finish a season with a 1.000-slugging mark.
The Warriors, who clinched the No. 1 seed in the upcoming National Junior College Athletic Association) DI Region XI Tournament next weekend in West Burlington, moved to 43-8 overall and 23-1 in league play this year. The 43 wins are the most for a team coached by Diehl, surpassing her first team in 2019 that won 42 games and reached the national tournament.
"When I played here, during my two years that mark of 110 home runs hit in the 1999 season was hanging out there each year on the fence in the outfield," Diehl said. "I don't know what all the records are that we're chasing, but I knew what that one was."
Indian Hills recognized 10 individuals as part of its graduating class for the 2022 season following the sweep. Margot van eijl, Newton, Bryanna Mehaffy, Gracie Jevyak, Hartz, Alex Beard, Maddie Findley, Emma Bolton, Preston and Huisman were all honored.
"This group is talented, and that's saying something considering the tradition of the players and teams that have been part of this program," Diehl said. "They're definitely going to leave their mark here and set the bar high for what the standard of Indian Hills softball is going to continue to be for years to come."
The Warriors have a pair of road games to close out the regular season at Kirkwood Community College. Indian Hills will travel to Cedar Rapids for a doubleheader with the Eagles on Tuesday starting at 2 p.m.