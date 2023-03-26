COUNCIL BLUFFS — It was a series that started with a dominant pitching performance.
By the time it was over, the bats of the Indian Hills softball team had taken over the first Iowa Community College Athletic Conference series of the season. The Warriors pounded out 41 runs over four games including 26 runs on Saturday in a doubleheader sweep at Iowa Western.
Destiny Lewis connected on a pair of home runs in Saturday's opener, moving into a tie for second in IHCC softball history with 36 career homers, during a 17-3 win that gave the Warriors three straight wins over the Reivers. Hannah Simpson connected on her first career homer for IHCC in the series finale, driving in a pair of runs while scoring three times as the Warriors rallied from a 7-3 deficit to complete the series sweep with a 9-8 win at Reiver Field.
"This weekend was a great start to conference play," Indian Hills head softball coach Lindsay Diehl said. "We had some growth this weekend and I know we are moving towards being the team we want to be."
Lewis is now tied with Brooke Snider, who hit 36 career home runs in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Chloe Olson owns IHCC's career home run record with 39 hit from 2019-2021.
Sydney Anderson, who matched Lewis last season with a school-record 31 home runs in a single season, added her third home run of the season and 34th of her IHCC career during Saturday's opener. Anderson followed up a lead-off home run by Lewis by driving in three more runs with a bases-clearing double to left, giving the Warriors a 4-0 first-inning lead.
Indian Hills was able to erase Iowa Western's 3-0 first-inning lead in Saturday's second game. Simpson drove in a pair of runs with an single to left before scoring the tying run on a two-out RBI single by Eva Fulk, tying the game at 3-3 in the second inning.
Iowa Western regained the lead in the bottom of the second on a two-out, two-run double Moria Baxter. The Reivers added to the lead on an error that brought in two more runs, giving Iowa Western a 7-3 lead in the third.
Simpson immediately cut Iowa Western's lead to 7-4, driving the first pitch of the fourth inning over the fence in center field for a lead-off home run. Anderson singled and scored on an error, pulling IHCC within 7-5, before a two-run single to center by Abby Martin tied the game at 7-7 in the top of the fifth.
Anderson doubled in the tiebreaking runs with one out in the fifth, giving the Warriors a 9-7 lead. Iowa Western cut the lead to a single run before Ryann Cheek coaxed Ella Fitzpatrick into an inning-ending fly out to center before recording the final five outs for the save as the Reivers left the potential tying run stranded a second base in the sixth.
"That final game was a dogfight," Diehl said. "I'm proud of how we found a way to finish the series and finish the sweep."
Indian Hills (12-6, 4-0 ICCAC) returns to the diamond on Thursday at North Central Missouri for a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. The Warriors then welcome Rock Valley for the opening series of the season next weekend at Romalynn 'R.L' Hellyer Field in Ottumwa.
