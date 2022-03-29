OTTUMWA – Ever get a song stuck in your head?
Gretta Hartz has one of those.
"And it's annoying," Hartz joked.
That song, as it turns out, was music to the ears of the Indian Hills softball team on Tuesday as the Warriors were battling to win their 14th straight game. Tied at 4-4 in the fourth inning with Ellsworth, Hartz stepped to the plate with two on and two outs singing that song in her head to help take the pressure off the huge moment in the game.
"It helps me to avoid overanlyizing the situation," Hartz said. "Overanalyzing is paralysis for me. I try to sing either my walk-up song or that annoying song 'Timber' just because it gets stuck in my head."
Hartz delivered the biggest blow of the day, driving a tiebreaking three-run homer deep over the fence in center field. Once down 4-0, Indian Hills scored 11 unanswered runs to finish off a doubleheader sweep of the Panthers, winning 11-4 in game two after Madi Huisman and Ryann Cheek combined to toss a two-hit shutout in a 4-0 opening-game victory for the Warriors, extending IHCC's winning streak to 14 straight games.
"Even as we were falling behind by four runs, I knew it would be good for us in the long run," Indian Hills head softball coach Lindsay Diehl said. "It's good for us to be in a scenario where we have to fight back."
After having an eight-game winning streak snapped in game one on Tuesday, Ellsworth came out determined to end IHCC's winning streak at 13 games in the nightcap. Meghan Danielson delivered a two-run single to right center, bringing home Nevaeh Dice and Breanna Howard in the second inning, before back-to-back home runs in the third inning by Grace Gordon and Gintare Paskocima ended Madie Anderson's day in the pitching circle as the Panthers took a 4-0 lead.
"I asked the girls 'who's field is this and who are we?' Sometimes, you need to figure out what you're made of in those moments," Diehl said. "The girls had to respond and they did right away."
Hartz was in the middle of the response, doubling to center in between home runs by IHCC's top two power hitters. Destiny Lewis hammered her 10th home run of the season to get the Warriors on the board in the bottom of the third before Sydney Anderson followed Hartz's double with her team-leading 11th homer, cutting the Panther lead to 4-3 in a blink.
"It doesn't have to always be on the long ball, but the girls like to do that especially here at home," Diehl said. "The top of our line-up is pretty salty. I love our offense, but those hitters at the top with Destiny leading it off makes things happen for us."
Lewis found herself up in a key spot in the fourth for the Warriors, batting with two on and two out with Ellsworth clinging to a 4-3 lead. The Panthers met in the middle of the diamond to discuss strategy ultimately deciding to pitch to the former NJCAA National Player of the week, leading to a game-tying RBI single by Lewis.
"I really thought they weren't going to give Destiny anything, then they started pitching her inside," Diehl said. "Wherever you put it, Destiny is swinging. If you don't throw to her, though, you've still got to face Gretta."
Hartz still faced a pivotal at-bat as the Panthers could have ended the threat and kept the game tied with Anderson on deck hoping at least to come up with the bases loaded and a swing away from giving IHCC a big lead. Hartz would get a pitch to hit and blasted her sixth homer of the season, giving the Warriors a 7-4 lead.
"I really struggled in some of those situations in the first game, so it was great to finally come through like that," Hartz said. "I just look at it as another spot in the line-up. I've got a job to do in that spot. Whether it's get Destiny home if she's on or get on base for Sydney. I didn't even look at the scoreboard. I just went up there and did my thing."
While Indian Hills (17-6) would ultimately pull away with a pair of runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth, Ellsworth would make one last attempt at regaining momentum and the lead loading the bases against relief pitcher Margo van eijl with one out. The Warriors' most experienced pitcher would respond by striking out Lauren Brennan and Lauren Abram, battling back from a 3-1 count against Brennan and a wild pitch against Abram to keep Ellsworth (10-10) off the scoreboard.
"In the past weeks, I've been in my head a lot," van eijl said. "I've been talking a lot with Coach Diehl about it. I feel like I'm finally getting back to where I left off last year. I just try to take it one pitch at a time and take whatever comes at me whenever I come into a game.
"I'm so grateful Margot got this opportunity," Diehl added. "We've talked about a lot of things trying to get her on the other side. She had a presence about her when she came out there. She believed in herself and what her stuff was. She gave that energy off to her teammates. That was huge part of our comeback."
Anderson would add her 12th home run in the sixth inning of game two, polishing off a four-hit doubleheader that included a triple and two runs scored in game one. Lewis, Hartz and Anderson combined for nine hits, including six for extra bases, nine runs scored and nine runs driven in during the sweep.
Indian Hills is back in action to make-up a regional doubleheader at Marshalltown on Friday. First pitch for game one is set for 1 p.m.