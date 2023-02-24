OXFORD, AL — The 13th-ranked Indian Hills softball team posted a 1-1 record to open the team's 2023 campaign at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Preview at Choccolocco Park.
The Warriors took a 3-2 victory in the season opener against Blinn College before falling to San Jacinto College, 12-3, in the second contest. Thursday's matchups were the first of a three-day, six-game schedule in Alabama for the Warriors in one of the top-tier early season tournaments in the NJCAA.
The Buccaneers struck first in the opening contest with a single run in the top of the first inning, but sophomore pitcher Madie Anderson, the 2022 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Pitcher of the Year, settled down to keep Blinn at bay.
The Warriors found its first run of the season in the bottom half of the third inning as freshman Abby Martin singled and later scored on a Buccaneer miscue. The Warriors threatened to take the lead in the frame but left a pair of runners stranded. After a pair of scoreless frames from Anderson, sophomore Ryann Cheek took the circle in relief and kept the Buccaneers off the board.
The Warriors jumped ahead with a two-run fifth inning as Martin proved to be the offensive catalyst once again. The freshman belted her first-career home run, a solo shot to left center for the 2-1 advantage. Fellow freshman Tatum Aragon followed up with a triple and later scored on a sacrifice fly for the 3-1 edge.
Blinn tacked on a run in the top of the seventh, but Cheek left a runner stranded in scoring position to preserve the win for Indian Hills.
Martin and Aragon both collected two hits for the Warriors. Jenna Lemley and Carly Campbell each added a knock at the plate.
Anderson scattered six hits in 3 2/3 innings of work while Cheek allowed just two baserunners over the final 3 1/3 to earn her 11th career win for the Warriors.
The nightcap saw San Jacinto take a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning before adding three runs in the second and six more in the third to pull away early from the Warriors. Indian Hills used a three-run third inning behind a two-run single from freshman Hannah Simpson, but the Warrior offense stalled the rest of the way.
Aragon added another base hit in the loss while Claire Mathews, T.J. Stoaks and Eva Fulk each collected their first base hits of the year. After facing Northwest Florida State and second-ranked McLennan on Friday, IHCC will wrap up their stay at the national preview tournament on Saturday facing Wabash Valley and Central Alabama starting at noon.
