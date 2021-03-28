OTTUMWA – The day started with a lot of noise coming from within the home dugout at Romalynn 'R.L.' Hellyer Field.
By the end of the day, the loudest voice could be heard outside the dugout as head coach Lindsay Diehl seeking to get the attention of the 13th-ranked Warrior softball team. After a 12-0 win in a five-inning opener got IHCC off to a great start against the struggling Marshalltown Tigers, Indian Hills had to hold on late to clinch a doubleheader sweep with a tougher-than-expected 5-3 victory in the nightcap.
"I'm very pleased with the energy of the kids in game one and what they were able to accomplish," Diehl said. "I don't like when we get complacent, when we're okay with getting ahead and start feeling like we can shut it down a little bit. We lost some of that intensity and that drive to win every pitch."
Home runs by Chloe Olson and Peyton Moffet helped the Warriors overcome a 2-0 deficit in game two on Sunday. Moffet led the way throughout the day at the plate, opening the doubleheader with a double to deep left before scoring on a one-out RBI double to right-center by Nicole Bellis to bring in the first of IHCC's three opening-inning runs.
After batting around in the very first inning, Moffet was back at the plate leading off the second inning in game two. This time, Moffet drilled a ball over the fence for her second home run of the season to give the Warriors a 4-0 lead.
Before the day was over, Moffet had collected five hits in seven at-bats with two doubles, two homers, four RBIs and five runs scored. Bailey Arnold was the only Marshalltown pitcher to have success against Moffet, forcing the former Southeast Polk standout the ground back to the pitchers' circle including a groundout to end the sixth inning in game two after Arnold and Tigers' head softball coach Russ Jones about how to pitch to IHCC's hottest hitter.
"I think I got a little too excited on that last at-bat," Moffet said. "Overall, I'm pretty happy and proud of myself with how I hit. I was a little ance at the start. I do my best when I'm calm and I don't think about anything."
The Warriors were back in full force on Sunday against the Tigers (2-20, 0-8 ICCAC) as several players returned after missing action during the past two weeks. Alex Beard returned behind the plate, catching five innings including the final four frames of game two after Kennedy Preston went out after fouling a pitch off her foot.
Sunday's doubleheader also included the first start for Kaylee Bix as the former Ottumwa all-state shortstop started both games at third base for the Warriors (15-3, 7-1 ICCAC), collecting her first hit and driving in her first run during game one. Anna Voigt added her first home run in the fourth inning of game one, giving IHCC a commanding 12-run lead.
"It was good to see those kids back in the line-up," Diehl said. "Kaylee Bix is just a ball player. She keeps growing over at third base. I was pleased to see her step up. She can make plays and she has a cannon for an arm.
"Alex always does a great job for us. She gives her pitchers a lot of energy behind the plate."
One of those pitchers on Sunday was a former South Central Conference rival. Alexis Watson, who faced off with Beard in several big high school softball games between Clarke and Albia, came on in relief in game two with IHCC clinging to a 5-3 lead in the fifth.
Entering with the bases loaded and one out, Watson struck out Jessica Ayers before forcing Alex Knockel on a ground out to first. After working around a one-out walk in the sixth, Watson got a big lift in the seventh as Sabrina McKay grounded sharply to Gretta Hartz at second base following a lead-off walk issued to Maggie Harrison, leading to a rally-killing 4-6-3 double play.
"We have a really great defense. It makes it so much easier when you can trust your defense and not have to pay for it," Watson said. "Knowing your teammates have your back allows you pitch with so much confidence."