OTTUMWA — The Indian Hills softball team knows how to execute late to achieve success in the postseason.
Celebrating that success may be the next lesson head coach Lindsay Diehl teaches her squad.
"When I was coaching at Iowa Central, we practiced postgame dogpiles all the time," Diehl said. "Boys know how to do that. Girls sometimes don't."
The 19th-ranked Warriors saved their most recent postgame celebration until the Region XVI championship trophy was in the hands of their head coach. Indian Hills erased two, three and five-run deficits on Wednesday to complete a regional championship series sweep of visiting Iowa Western, winning 11-7 in game one before polishing off Reivers with a 12-7 victory in game two.
"For girls like Nicole Bellis, Chloe Olson, Anna Voigt, C.J. Banner and all of the girls that were part of the team last year, this is the reward of two years worth of work," Diehl said. "Having the season ripped away from them last year and having the opportunity to hold that trophy over their heads is pretty exciting."
The Warriors (41-11) have kept things very exciting this postseason, coming back in all four games extending their current winning streak to 12 straight games. Like Southwestern in the regional semifinal series over the weekend, Iowa Western (42-21) was able to produce runs in the very first inning of each game against the Warriors using back-to-back home runs by Katriana Bain and Myla Beckstrom in the opener to establish a 3-0 lead.
The Reivers would strike with an immediate long ball in game two. Marrilyn Reiling led off with a solo home run, kicking off a four-run rally against Banner that put the Warriors behind 4-0 before even stepping to the plate in the nightcap.
"I told the girls how proud I was of them between games for fighting back, but if they wanted to get out on top in game two, I'd have been okay with that," Diehl said. "They have shown me all season long that they've got to see it the first time (at the plate), then they start making the adjustments and we'll go. They've stayed true to that, so I just have to stay calm and know they'll keep fighting."
In both games, Indian Hills responded after allowing first-inning runs to the Reivers by scoring in the bottom of the first. Game one featured the first of two home runs hit by Nicole Bellis, a two-run blast to center that brought the Warriors instantly back within 3-2.
"No matter how much we're down, I don't think any of us feel like giving up," Bellis said. "That's a plus. Some teams, it's hard to find that fight."
Breanna Newton walked and scored in the second inning of game one, erasing Iowa Western's first lead of the game as the Warriors put four straight runners on base to open the inning. Bain struck again in the third inning of the opener, following a lead-off single by Kennedy Walls with her second home run of the day putting Iowa Western back on top 5-3.
Once again, it was Bellis that rallied the Warriors in game one. The top run-producer in the region drilled her second home run of the day and team-leading 16th home run of the season following a one-out hit by Brynna Mehaffy, tying the opener at 5-5 after five.
"I would have taken anything in that situation," Bellis said. "I'm not trying to hit a home run, but it felt good off the bat. I'm glad I could help get momentum back on our side."
That momentum carried over to the sixth inning, which has become something of a magical frame in postseason play so far for Indian Hills. After scoring nine combined runs in the sixth innings of Saturday's two-game sweep of Southwestern, the Warriors erupted for six runs in the same frame to clinch the opening game against Iowa Western using two walks and five hits all coming with one out to put six runs on the board, opening an 11-5 lead.
"I think, by that time, we're just loose and the nerves are shaken off," Bellis said of IHCC's sixth-inning postseason explosions. "We want to go out with a bang and get our hits in whenever and wherever we can. I think everyone is just looking to have some fun at that point."
Peyton Moffet had fun rounding the bases without sending a ball over the fence in the first inning of game two, delivering an inside-the-park home run to right to pull Indian Hills within 4-1. The Reivers and Warriors continued to exchange runs through the first three innings with Newton, coming off a two-homer effort Saturday against Southwestern, driving a one-out pitch over the fence in the third inning of game two on Wednesday tying the game at 6-6.
"I think I put a lot of pressure on myself at first," Newton said. "Once I realized I just have to do my thing and produce, I've been good. It felt good to step up and help my team when they needed me.
"We've been putting a big emphasis on answering back," Diehl added. "Teams are going to score runs. We just have to able to fight back and put runs on the board. The girls have been doing that."
Bellis put the Warriors ahead for good, drilling a two-run double to left-center field in the fourth inning. Malarie Huseman, who came on in the second inning to relieve Banner, shook off a lead-off home run by Logan Corcoran in the sixth retiring six of Iowa Western's final seven batters as the Warriors added four more runs in the bottom of the sixth, bringing IHCC's postseason sixth-inning run total to 19 through four games.
Next up for Indian Hills is a best-of-three NJCAA district championship series at No. 13 Three Rivers. The first top-20 team to win twice over the other wins a trip to Arizona to compete in the 2021 NJCAA Division I national softball tournament.
"Don't count the Warriors out," Diehl said. "They keep fighting. I can't tell these girls enough how proud I am that they never roll over."