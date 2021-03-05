COTTLEVILLE, MO – Both St. Charles and fifth-ranked Indian Hills used late scoring rallies to pull out wins over each other in a thrilling junior college softball doubleheader on Thursday.
After snapping a 3-3 tie with four runs in the final three innings of game one, St. Charles appeared on the verge of a two-game sweep taking a 9-2 lead into the fifth inning of the nightcap. Indian Hills responded, scoring 10 runs in the final three innings of game two to salvage a split winning 12-9 over the Cougars.
“In game one, we didn’t show up ready to play,” Indian Hills head softball coach Lindsay Diehl said. “The kids were not playing one pitch at a time, and were too focused on what we weren’t doing right instead of playing in the present moment. It was a great learning lesson for us that you have to show up and compete every pitch, no matter what happened in the last pitch.”
“We just keep working to get the kids to have the mindset of, ‘so what… next pitch.’”
The fifth inning of game two showed the Warriors weren’t about to roll over as IHCC scored three runs with two outs to pull within 9-5 on the strength of four straight hits from Nicole Bellis, Maddy Findley, Bryanna Mehaffy and Alex Beard.
The real fireworks came in the sixth frame, however.
The inning got off to a quick start as freshman Gracie Jevyak brought her left-handed bat to the plate and delivered a triple to spark the Warriors.
“I keep telling kids that are not starting that they have to stay ready because you are going to be called upon, and Gracie’s triple really opened it up for us offensively.”
Jevyak’s triple was the first of what would be six hits in the frame, which equaled the total Warrior hits from game one, as IHCC would send all nine batters to the plate, scoring five more runs to seize a 10-9 lead on a two-run single by Beard.
The Warriors would tack on two more in the seventh for good measure after back-to-back RBI-doubles from Gretta Hartz and Chloe Olson, and the split was sealed after C.J. Banner retired ten straight Cougars to end the contest.
“I was really proud of the shift in demeanor in game two,” Diehl added. “We played with much better energy. I watch some growth happen in the mental game that no matter what the score is, we battle every pitch. Sometimes we have to lose to learn, and coming back with the split created a lot of lessons for us.”
The Warrior offense was led in the finale by four different IHCC players that went 3-5 at the plate. Olson had a pair of doubles and two RBIs to highlight her three-hit performance, while Findley and Beard had three RBIs each. Mehaffy added three singles as well.
Hartz was 2-5 with her fifth-inning double and scored three times. Bellis added three walks to go with her fourth-inning two-bagger and had three runs scored.
Banner pitched all seven innings in the circle to garner her second win in as many outings. The Warrior right-hander gave up nine hits and struck out ten with four walks, but just five of the nine runs on her ledger were earned.
“C.J. just kept working and battling their hitters, which gave our offense a chance to come back to give her the win,” Diehl said.
In the opener, freshman righty, Malarie Huseman was tagged with the loss dropping her season mark to 1-1. Huseman went all seven frames, surrendering ten hits on six strikeout and two walks. All six Cougar runs were earned.
Bellis was one of the few bright spots as the Warrior offense was in a slumber in the opener as she went 2-3 with a double and one run scored. Hartz added a triple to the cause and Mehaffy, Olson and Moffet all added singles to the six-hit Warrior total.
The Warriors (3-1) are scheduled to play at Illinois Central on Saturday with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Field conditions at Illinois Central, however, may force the game to be delayed or even postponed to a later date.