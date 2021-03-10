SEDALIA, MO – Ninth-ranked Indian Hills needed another late response to avoid being swept on the road on Wednesday.
The Warrior softball team bounced back from a 7-4 loss in the opening game of a doubleheader at State Fair and shook off Brooke Connor's game-tying home run in the bottom of the seventh in game two, scoring twice in the eighth to earn a 5-3 win over the Roadrunners at Mandy Thomas Field.
Chloe Olson blasted her second home run of the season and 26th of her IHCC career, moving within 10 of matching former teammate Brooke Snider's all-time program record 36 career homers. Peyton Moffet added two hits in game two and drove in Kennedy Preston with a tiebreaking RBI groundout in the eighth before a sacrifice fly by Breanna Newton scored Bryanna Mehaffy with an insurance run later in the inning.
Indian Hills (4-2) could not overcome a seven-run opening inning by State Fair in game one. Mehaffy had three hits for the Warriors in the opener, including a double, while Gracie Jevyak had a two-run single to right in the fifth as IHCC got within three runs in the sixth, but never brought the tying run to the plate.
The ninth-ranked Warriors take on Johnson County on Friday in their impromptu home opener, making up for the rained-out Crowder Bash that was scheduled to be played this weekend. Action at Romalynn 'RL' Hellyer Field begins at 1 p.m.