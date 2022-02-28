HOUSTON, TX — The Indian Hills softball team picked up its first three wins of the year, bouncing back from three season-opening losses to sweep Alvin Community College on Monday, 12-2 in five and 11-9 in eight innings. The Warriors added a third straight win on Tuesday, topping Tyler 6-3 in the opening game of a doubleheader.
"It felt good to get in the win column," stated IHCC head coach Lindsay Diehl. "We have grown a ton in the last 48 hours and we hope to continue to play the way I feel we are capable. We switched our focus to winning each pitch and stopped thinking about winning the game. When we do that, the outcome takes care of itself. We made adjustments at the plate and passed the bat."
Freshman Sydney Anderson collected four hits on the day while Destiny Lewis finished a triple shy of the cycle in game two. In total, 20 different Warriors saw game action on Monday as the offense put together its best showing of the young season with a total of 26 hits on Monday.
Deadlocked at zero through the first three innings of game one, the Warriors erupted for eight runs in the top of the fourth. Anderson ignited the Warriors with an RBI double to start the scoring. Maddy Findley connected on a three-run home to give Indian Hills a 6-0 lead. After batting around in the frame, Anderson added another RBI single to extend the lead to 8-0.
Alvin responded with a pair in the bottom half only to see Indian Hills tack on three more runs over the final two innings. An RBI triple from Abbi Cataldo capped the scoring to give the Warriors its first win of the season.
Both Anderson and Yanna Roberts collected two hits in the win while Findley finished with a team-high four RBI. Carly Campbell added a solo shot as well, the first of her collegiate career.
Madi Huisman went the distance in the circle, working all six innings while allowing just two hits and striking out four batters for her first career win as a Warrior.
Game two saw a back-and-forth battle between the two programs as both sides filled the scoreboard through the first three innings. Lewis' big game began in the top of the first with a run-scoring double. An RBI-double from Gretta Hartz in the top of the second gave Indian Hills a 2-1 lead only to see the Lady Dolphins respond with three runs in the bottom half of the inning.
A pair of RBI singles from Breanna Newton and Campbell in the top of the third tied the game at four, but Alvin once again responded, this time with four runs in the bottom of the third. Both teams traded zeroes over the next two frames as Indian Hills trailed 8-4.
In the top of the sixth, the Warriors once again looked to Lewis and Anderson who each collected run-scoring knocks, including a two-run double from Anderson as part of a four-run inning to tie the game at eight. After a run from Alvin in the bottom of the sixth, Kennedy Preston drove in Sydney McNeeley in the seventh for another tie ballgame, 9-9.
Madie Anderson, who entered the game in the circle to start the fourth, pushed the game to extra innings with a stellar seventh frame, sitting Alvin down in order, including a pair of strikeouts to set the stage for the Warriors' late-game heroics.
On the second pitch of the at-bat to start the top of the eighth, Lewis sent a solo shot to left to put Indian Hills ahead, 10-9. Four pitches later, Sydney Anderson followed up with a solo shot of her own to double the Warrior lead.
Madie Anderson took the circle in the final frame and despite back-to-back singles with one out, the freshman hurler forced two fly balls to end the game and give Indian Hills the sweep.
Lewis finished the game 3-5 with three RBI while Sydney Anderson added three RBI. Campbell put together a strong showing, going 3-4 while Hartz added two hits for the Warriors.
Madie Anderson finished the game with six punchouts in five innings of work, allowing just one unearned run with zero walks.
"Our pitching staff also did a much better job today and Madie Anderson came in and shut Alvin down," Diehl added. "Game two was a full team effort with 20 kids getting in the game in some fashion. I was happy to see our bats come to life and put runs on the board."
Tyler snapped the three-game winning streak for the Warriors by walking off with a 3-2 win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader. Alyssa Bates brought in the game-winning run, driving a first-pitch single into center with two outs in the bottom of the seventh as Tyler erased a 2-1 Warrior lead after five innings.
Lewis continued to shine at the start of her intercollegiate softball career, collecting four hits in the two games against Tyler while scoring three of IHCC's eight runs. Sydney Anderson finished a triple shy of the cycle in game one against the Apaches, hammering her third home run while driving in three runs and scoring twice in the opener while Newton delivered two hits in game two, driving in Hartz with a game-tying double to left in the fifth inning of the nightcap before scoring on a pinch-hit RBI single by Cataldo to give the Warriors a 2-1 lead.
Lewis and Sydney Anderson were responsible for the three of the four runs scored by the Warriors (3-4) in the first 20 innings of the season during three losses to eighth-ranked San Jacinto and Galveston. The scheduled second game of Sunday's doubleheader at Galveston was called off after three innings due to darkness with IHCC trailing 5-1, preventing the game from being able to go down as an official contest.