OTTUMWA – Three powerhouse programs from three separate divisions of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) will square off on National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Day on Saturday.
Indian Hills, Illinois Central and Rock Valley Community College will compete in a triangular at Thome Field on the Illinois Central campus starting with IHCC-Rock Valley at 11 a.m. The three teams will each wear NFCA Day designed jerseys for each contest to celebrate the day.
An annual event around the nation, NFCA Day is an opportunity to celebrate and raise awareness for the softball coaching profession, the NFCA, and coaching staffs. Established in 1983, the NFCA serves as the professional growth organization for fastpitch softball coaches from all competitive levels of play. The NFCA features over 5,500 members from all 50 states in the United States.
While teams across the nation will celebrate NFCA Day, the three teams that will meet in Peoria bring a wealth of coaching knowledge, experience and accolades. Lindsay Diehl of Indian Hills, Heather Doty of Illinois Central and Darin Monroe of Rock Valley have combined for 1,040 wins, 13 NJCAA region championships, and 17 national tournament appearances. All three coaches are current members of the NFCA.
Diehl, in her fourth season at the helm of the NJCAA Division I Warriors, has led Indian Hills to 125 wins, two Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) regular season titles and two NJCAA Region XI Championships as well as a national tournament appearance in 2019. Diehl is assisted by Jenn Marshall, who is in her third year at Indian Hills.
"This is a great opportunity to highlight the strength of junior college softball no matter the level," stated Diehl. "Both Heather and Darin have been instrumental in growing the exposure of both the NFCA and junior college softball as a whole and have served as leaders and mentors to so many individuals. We look forward to both competing against and celebrating with these two historic programs on NFCA Day."
Doty brings 16 years of head coaching experience at Illinois Central. The Cougars have qualified for the NJCAA Division II National Tournament nine times in the last 14 years, including five top-five finishes.
Doty, who also serves as the school's eligibility coordinator for the athletic department, is a member of the NFCA NJCAA DII All-American Committee. Kathy Holzahauer has assisted Doty on the Cougars' staff for each of the last 16 seasons while Illinois Central alum Kayla Ford joined Doty's dugout this season.
"It is proud moment when a former player comes back to thank us for the impact we had on their life while they played at ICC," stated Doty. "To see the fruits of our labor beyond the chalk lines in others' lives makes it all worth it. I am very honored to share the field with two of the best coaches and people around for NFCA Day."
One of the most decorated coaches in collegiate softball, Monroe is in his 11th season as the head coach of the NJCAA Division III Eagles. Monroe and Rock Valley have won seven consecutive national titles while sporting a 439-85 (.838) winning percentage.
Monroe currently serves as the co-head coach along with Vivi Marquez as well as the school's Athletic Director. Monroe's staff also includes D.J. Johnson who was awarded the NFCA Assistant Coach of the Year in 2017 and 2018 and Tim Hatten. Monroe also serves as the NFCA NJCAA Board Representative.
"The impact softball coaches have on young women across the country goes beyond the chalk lines," stated Monroe. "NFCA Day is a celebration of the people who develop future leaders and successful adults. I am excited to spend this day with two of the coaches at the NJCAA level."
Fans are encouraged to take to social media and use the hashtag #NFCADay to celebrate and recognize those who have made an impact both on and off the diamond. The Illinois Central Softball Facebook Page will stream all the games live.