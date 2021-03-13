OTTUMWA – Lindsay Diehl had quite a day on Wednesday.
Besides coaching the Indian Hills softball team in a pair of road games at State Fair, Diehl was in consistent contact with coaches putting together an impromptu four-team tournament to make up for a trip to the Crowder Bash.
What Diehl couldn't have imagined, however, was that day would pale in comparison to the hours put in Saturday in the first regular-season home softball tournament hosted by Indian Hills since the former IHCC softball standout took over as head coach. Almost 10 hours after the first pitch of the four-game tournament was thrown, the ninth-ranked Warriors closed out a 14-2 win in five innings over Ellsworth clinching a fourth straight win at Romalynn 'RL' Hellyer Field.
Indian Hills improved to 8-2 on the season under the lights on their home diamond. Earlier in the day, the Warriors had to erase a seven-run deficit to avoid losing their first game at home, handing Johnson County a third straight loss in Ottumwa with a 20-14 victory in the second straight slugfest of the tournament after State Fair's 18-15 opening-game win over the Cavaliers.
The Warriors host Southwestern in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference doubleheader on Wednesday starting at 2 p.m.