Indian Hills teammates Kennedy Preston (left) and Chloe Olson (9) swarm teammate Gretta Hartz (12) after Hartz hammered a go-ahead grand slam home run in the second inning of a 20-14 win over Johnson County for the ninth-ranked Warrior softball team on Saturday afternoon at Romalynn 'RL' Hellyer Field in Ottumwa.

OTTUMWA – Lindsay Diehl had quite a day on Wednesday.

Besides coaching the Indian Hills softball team in a pair of road games at State Fair, Diehl was in consistent contact with coaches putting together an impromptu four-team tournament to make up for a trip to the Crowder Bash.

What Diehl couldn't have imagined, however, was that day would pale in comparison to the hours put in Saturday in the first regular-season home softball tournament hosted by Indian Hills since the former IHCC softball standout took over as head coach. Almost 10 hours after the first pitch of the four-game tournament was thrown, the ninth-ranked Warriors closed out a 14-2 win in five innings over Ellsworth clinching a fourth straight win at Romalynn 'RL' Hellyer Field.

Indian Hills improved to 8-2 on the season under the lights on their home diamond. Earlier in the day, the Warriors had to erase a seven-run deficit to avoid losing their first game at home, handing Johnson County a third straight loss in Ottumwa with a 20-14 victory in the second straight slugfest of the tournament after State Fair's 18-15 opening-game win over the Cavaliers.

The Warriors host Southwestern in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference doubleheader on Wednesday starting at 2 p.m.

