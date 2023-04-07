OTTUMWA — It made Hannah Simpson smile on Wednesday.
Last summer, the Fairfield all-state slugger was trying to hand Winterset ace Thea Banning a loss in the pitching circle when the two teams met in the Class 4A regional finals. Simpson was left stranded at third base representing the potential tying run as Banning and the Huskies were able hold on for a 4-3 win in the closest postseason victory for the eventual Class 4A state champions.
On Wednesday, Simpson actually helped Banning earn another win in the pitching circle delivering a tying home run off the scoreboard in the second inning before driving in Destiny Lewis with a go-ahead run in the third during the first of two wins for the Indian Hills softball team over Southwestern at Romalynn 'R.L.' Hellyer Field. Banning, who came on in relief of Madie Anderson in the second inning, picked up the victory allowing just one run on four hits and one walk while striking out seven batters to secure the 3-2 win over the Spartans.
"We talk about it all the time. During the first weekend of practice, Thea came in wearing her state championship gear," Simpson said. "I talk with her all the time about how much I want a rematch. We joke about that a lot."
Banning, who earned all-tournament honors pitching Winterset to a 37-4 record during her senior season, came on Wednesday for Indian Hills to win a competitive opening contest with the Spartans. Trailing 1-0 with the bases loaded in the second inning, Banning struck out Abbi Conrad looking to keep Southwestern from building a bigger lead before responding from an RBI double hit by Halsie Barnes in the third, striking out Tayrn Ganstrom to end another Southwestern threat.
"My drop ball was really working for me, which was a bit of a surprise," Banning said. "I was able to keep the ball low and got groundballs that my defense could make plays on. I kind of like the pressure. I think I get more locked in and focused."
The Warriors followed up their 12th straight win by slugging their way to mercy-rule victories over Southwestern and Ellsworth over a 24-hour span. After polishing off a 9-1 win in the nightcap over the Spartans on Wednesday in five innings, Indian Hills hammered out two wins on the road on Thursday at Ellsworth connecting on a season-best 20 hits during a 20-5 win in the opener over the Panthers before polishing off a 13-4 win in game two, improving to 22-6 overall with a perfect 6-0 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference mark.
"I get a lump in my throat whenever we don't play the way I know we can," Indian Hills head softball coach Lindsay Diehl said. "I do believe that our kids are going to figure some things out at the plate, but whenever I feel like we can do better, I get a little anxious. We didn't put very good swings on a lot of pitches in that first game (against Southwestern) that would have allowed us to be the offensive threat I know we can be.
"I told them between those two games (with Southwestern) that felt gross. That didn't feel good. Sometimes you win and you feel really good because you played your best and you know you did everything you could. Sometimes, it feels gross, but the girls answered right back."
Indian Hills again had to answer an early deficit in the second game against Southwestern as Gabriella Newman delivered a two-out solo home run for the Spartans in the first inning. Simpson responded with one swing in the bottom of the first, lining a two-run homer that just cleared the fence bouncing off a small tree that created something of an optical illusion."
"I thought when I saw it that it hit the fence. I did not think it got over," Simpson said. "Coach (Jenn) Marshall told me it went over and to keep on going. I'm used to being in those situations from my days in high school. I like situations like that. I'm not nervous. I have all the confidence in the world. I know what's going to happen and I have all the trust in my teammates to pick me up if it doesn't happen."
Besides the power display by Simpson, Indian Hills used speed to bring in a pair of runs against Southwestern in an instant during the second inning to extend their 2-1 lead. T.J. Stoaks came all the way around to score on what initially was a sacrifice bunt to move up Tatum Aragon with a resulting throw to second base getting all the way to the fence in deep center allowing both Warriors to score, giving Indian Hills a 4-1 lead.
"It was a bit of shocking result. All I heard from Coach Marshall was 'Go! Go! Go!' I just took off, came around second and got the wave around from Coach Diehl," Stoaks said. "I like to put my speed to good use. I might not be able to hit the ball as far as some of my teammates, but I like to tap it play and take off."
Sydney McNeeley's two-run double highlighted a five-run rally in the third inning of the nightcap against Southwestern, securing IHCC's 13th straight win. Ryann Cheek bounced back from the two-out homer by Newman, allowing just one more hit over the next three innings in the pitching circle for the Warriors striking out six batters before handing the ball to Sara Reid for a perfect fifth inning of work.
Lewis hammered career home runs 41 and 42 on Thursday for IHCC, adding to her current all-time program record, hitting for the cycle in the opening game against Ellsworth while scoring eight of the 33 runs plated by the Warriors in the road doubleheader. Sydney Anderson added her 38th career homer for the Warriors while Stoaks went deep and earned her own pitching win, allowing just one hit over three innings of relief improving to 2-0 in the circle this season.
Indian Hills heads to Missouri on Saturday to make up a doubleheader with State Fair starting at 1 p.m. The Warriors hope to bring a 17-game winning streak back home on Monday when the Warriors welcome in Kirkwood for a doubleheader at Hellyer Field starting at 2 p.m.
