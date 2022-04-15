CRESTON – Indian Hills erupted for 39 runs in a doubleheader sweep of Southwestern on Thursday, extending the Warrior softball program's longest winning streak in 17 years.
The Warriors won game one over the Spartans, 20-8, before closing out the nightcap with 19-5 victory. Indian Hills extended its winning streak to 26 games, the longest streak sin the Warriors won 31 straight in 2005, earning a trip to the national tournament in the process.
The Warriors are now 29-6 overall on the year and 14-0 in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) play. Two days removed from a pair of one-run wins over Kirkwood, Indian Hills put its offense on full display at Southwestern scoring five runs in the very first inning of the doubleheader.
Sydney Anderson delivered a three-run home run to spark the offense in the opening inning. Southwestern would respond, tying the score at 5-5 and 6-6 after each of the first two frames.
The Warriors were relentless, taking the lead for good with a pair of runs in the third. After Madie Anderson held Southwestern scoreless in the bottom of the frame, IHCC broke the opening game open scoring seven times in the fourth before clinching the first game with five runs in the fifth.
The Warriors connected on eight extra base hits as Anderson produced two home runs and a double, driving in seven runs to lead the offensive surge. Destiny Lewis was able to maintain her team lead over Anderson in home runs, connecting on her 18th of the season in game one while doubling twice, helping Anderson improve to 9-2 in the pitching circle as the freshman from Winfield-Mount Union pitched four innings of relief, striking out six batters in the victory.
The two teams went blow-for-blow again in the game two as each side scored two runs in the first inning. Indian Hills led 5-4 after two innings in game two before again pulling away, scoring five runs in the third while Lenox graduate T.J. Stoaks limited the Spartans in her return to southwestern Iowa and the pitching circle.
Nine runs in the top of the fifth inning clinched IHCC's 26th straight win. Lewis and Anderson both delivered a pair of home runs in the win while Abbie Cataldo and Gracie Jevyak also went deep, giving IHCC 12 extra base hits in the nightcap and 10 home runs in the doubleheader, leaving the Warriors with 79 round-trippers on the season.
Breanna Newton added three hits in game two. The first six batters in the lineup combined to go 15-27 at the plate while 10 different Warriors recorded a hit.
Stoaks worked two scoreless innings of relief to earn her first career victory in the circle. Anderson and Lewis have combined for 38 home runs on the year, the third-most between two teammates in the NJCAA this year.
Lewis ranks third nationally with 20 while Anderson's 18 home runs are good enoguh for fifth in the NJCAA. Lewis becomes just the fourth Warrior in program history to hit 20 home runs in a season, moving with seven home runs of matching the single-season program record set by Brooke Snider in 2019.
The Warriors now head to Council Bluffs for a showdown with Iowa Western on Saturday. The top two ICCAC teams will square off for a conference doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m.