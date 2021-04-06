OTTUMWA – Tuesday afternoon was another example of how the little things can add up on the softball diamond.
It was also an example of the resiliency shown by the 15th-ranked Indian Hills softball team. The Warriors bounced back from a disappointing result in the opening game of an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference doubleheader with Southeastern, answering a 7-3 loss in game one with a 3-1 win in game two featuring the first home run at Hellyer Field for freshman Kaylee Bix and the 32nd career home run for sophomore Chloe Olson.
"After game one, we talked as a group. We just said that we need to come together and play our game," Olson said. "We can't let the little things get to us. If something bad happens or if you don't like how something turns out, you just have to let it go and move on to the next pitch."
Southeastern never trailed in game one, but never really pulled away until a four-run rally in the seventh which ultimately proved to be the difference. The rally was aided by a fielding error at short, providing the Blackhawks an extra out that resulted in all four runs during the inning being unearned.
Earned or not, the four runs gave Southeastern (15-14, 6-12 ICCAC) a 7-2 lead entering the bottom of the seventh. Bix, Peyton Moffet and Maddy Findley all collected hits in the bottom of the seventh, brining IHCC back within four runs while bringing Olson to the on-deck circle as the potential tying run before Nicole Bellis flew out to center to end the comeback bid.
"I loved how the kids showed up. When I walked into the (Tom Arnold) Net Center, they were high energy getting ready for the games," IHCC head softball coach Lindsay Diehl said. "I thought they were ready to come out and play for two full games. We just kind of came out in the first game kind of flat. We get down and we just stay down. We're not picking each other up. We're not showing that fight and playing with passion all the time to defend our home field.
"We talked a lot about that between games. I saw some adjustments. I liked our energy better in game two."
Bix gave Indian Hills the lead for the first time in the doubleheader, blasting her third career intercollegiate home run in the second inning to give the Warriors an instant 2-0 lead. The former Ottumwa High School standout made her 14th consecutive start for IHCC, protecting the hot corner at third base after spending the past four years shining for the Bulldogs at shortstop.
"The ball is coming at you differently. You have to field a bunt. You have to learn a lot of different techniques," Bix said. "It's a lot different than short. You don't go left and right as much and you're way closer (to the plate), but I've been adjusting pretty well."
Olson added a solo home run in third inning, the third home run in the past four games over a two-day span for the most tenured Warrior softball player. Olson is now just five home runs away from surpassing former teammate Brooke Snider all-time program-best mark of 36 career home runs.
"I think this team can find it, but we just need to find it within ourselves to get on that same consistent level of success we've had over the past two years," Olson said. "It's a process. You just have to buy into the mental game. Once we buy into that, I think we'll be unstoppable."
Abigayle Miller powered Southeastern in the opening game, coming within a base of hitting for the cycle going 4-4 with two doubles, a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Dariann Dorio's RBI single in the sixth cut IHCC's lead to two in the nightcap as the Blackhawks put the tying run in scoring position before Margot Van Elji struck out Kassie Reid looking, helping secure her eighth straight win in the pitching circle for Indian Hills.
The 15th-ranked Warriors (23-7, 15-5 ICCAC) host a four-game regional series this weekend with Ellsworth. Saturday's doubleheader begins at 1 p.m. Sunday's doubleheader begins at 11 a.m.