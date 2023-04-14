OTTUMWA — Iowa Western seemed to have Indian Hills on the ropes Wednesday at Romalynn 'R.L.' Hellyer Field.
Four runs on four hits in the third inning of the second game between the teams had given the Reivers what for most teams would be a commanding 6-1 lead. The Indian Hills softball team, however, is not like most teams.
In an instant, that five-run lead was gone. Indian Hills responded to Iowa Western's productive top of the third with an explosive bottom half of the frame, putting up 11 runs on nine hits with every batter in the line-up reaching and scoring during the rally. Two innings later, Jill Smith's pinch-hit RBI single brought in Sydney Anderson with the 13th consecutive run of game clinching an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) sweep with a 14-6 win in five innings following an 8-1 win in the opening game, keeping IHCC's conference record perfect at 8-0 on the season.
"Being down 6-1 going into that inning, we felt like you can't do that to us on our field," Anderson said. "It wasn't about hitting home runs. It wasn't about hitting the ball hard. It was about passing the bat on to the next person. We needed hits and we needed people on base.
"We're scary up and down the line-up. We're scary in the dugout. Each girl brought their game. They were looking for their pitch to hit. Every single girl wanted to be here and wanted to do this for themselves and for this team."
The rally started right at the top of the order. Claire Tipton, IHCC's freshman lead-off hitter, ignited the memorable Warrior rally with a home run on the fifth pitch of the inning cutting Iowa Western's lead to 6-2.
"I can count on one hand how many times I've been part of a rally like that," Tipton said. "I'm a really competitive person. If you score six runs on us, I'm going to want to come back at you even harder and jump down your throat. I wasn't thinking about hitting a home run. I was just thinking about making solid contact to get on base and get things going for the rest of the line-up."
Tipton's homer instantly switched the momentum. Eva Fulk used her speed to force Iowa Western into a high throw from third before Destiny Lewis drew a walk, putting two runners on base. Julia Kwakernaak brought both Fulk and Lewis home with a sharp two-run single to right, pulling IHCC within 6-4.
"I asked the girls how they were going to respond when they got back to the dugout down 6-1. It wasn't that they were kicking the ball around. We were squaring balls up and hitting gap shots," Indian Hills head softball coach Lindsay Diehl said. "Hitting can become so contagious. When I put this line-up together, it doesn't really leave a spot where we let up offensively."
Anderson suddenly found herself in position to completely erase what had been just a few minutes earlier a five-run Reiver lead. Five pitches later, Anderson sent a 2-2 pitch from Erin Kirkland over the fence in left field for her 39th career home run, tying the score at 6-6 without giving up an out in the bottom of the third.
"Walking into the day, I was just focusing on having fun," Anderson said. "I've been getting in my own head recently about doing this and doing that. The truth is I can't control any of that, but I can control having fun out there and doing my thing. I just needed to look the ball in and hit it hard."
Anderson's homer reset the game as Iowa Western brought Maddison Depencier in to try and put out the fire. Instead, the Warriors kept the rally going with with a single by Tatum Aragon and a go-ahead RBI double by Abby Martin giving Indian Hills the lead for good. Jensyn Jones drew a walk before T.J. Stoaks bunted for a base hit, loading the bases for Tipton who collected her second run-scoring hit of the inning driving in Martin with an RBI single giving IHCC an 8-6 lead.
"I think that earlier home run set the tone for the inning," Tipton said. "We really jumped down their throat. We were very disciplined at the plate. I thought we got deep into counts and really waited for our pitches."
Tipton wouldn't be the only Warrior batter to collect a pair of RBI hits in the third. After tying the score with a two-run homer, Anderson expanded IHCC's lead with a two-run double off the fence coming with a few feet of hitting a two-homer frame giving the Warriors a 12-6 lead.
"Softball is a crazy game. It can turn around for you any minute," Anderson said. "We just had to keep our heads down and keep chipping away. We always talk about getting gritty. We got gritty. We want to get up, spit our teeth up and get that next big hit when we get back up to the plate."
The Warriors struck first in the opening game with three runs in the first inning thanks to a two-run double from Tipton. Anderson added an RBI base hit in the third before Destiny Lewis deposited a three-run home run over the center field wall in the fourth for a 7-1 advantage, becoming the first IHCC softball player to reach 46 career home runs in a Warrior uniform.
Sophomore Madie Anderson went the distance in the circle to pick up her team-leading ninth win of the year. Thea Banning earned her sixth win in the circle for IHCC in game two, shutting out Iowa Western over the final 2 2/3 innings including shutting down a fifth-inning threat by the Reivers (20-13, 6-8 ICCAC) by starting an inning-ending double play on a ground out hit by Camryn Sterling with the bases loaded setting up Indian Hills to complete the sweep in the bottom of the fifth on a pinch-hit RBI single by Jill Smith.
Indian Hills (27-7, 8-0 ICCAC) is scheduled to host their Sophomore Day doubleheader on Sunday, weather permitting, against NIACC starting at 1 p.m. The Warriors also host North Central Missouri in a doubleheader on Monday starting at 2 p.m.
