SEMINOLE, OK — The 13th-ranked Indian Hills softball team polished off a road trip filled with ranked rivals and national tournament rematches with a victory over the No. 1 team in the country.
Brooke Snider hit a game-tying three-run home run in the third inning, moving within a swing of a program record, before an RBI single in the sixth by freshman Nicole Bellis lifted IHCC (8-6) to a 4-3 victory in the nightcap against Seminole State. The Warriors handed the Oklahoma school its first loss of 2020 after 14 straight wins to open the season lifted the Trojans to the top of the national rankings.
C.J. Banner picked up her most impressive victory of her freshman season in the pitching circle, stranding the tying and winning runs on base in the seventh. Seminole State won the opening game of the doubleheader with IHCC, 10-6, and led 3-0 after two innings in game two before Snider hit her seventh home run of her sophomore season.
The home run by Snider was her 34th of her career at Indian Hills after hitting a single-season program-record 27 homers as a freshman. Snider needs just one more home run to tie Breon Michel with a program-record 35 career homers heading into IHCC's home-opening doubleheader on Saturday against State Fair at 2 p.m.
Macey Harrington blasted a pair of home runs in IHCC's opening-game loss to No. 1 Seminole State (15-1). Harrington, who along with Snider and Chloe Olson became the first three Warrior players to hit 20 home runs in a single season, now has 25 career homers at Indian Hills.