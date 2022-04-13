OTTUMWA — Everyone seemed to make a winning play on Tuesday for the Indian Hills softball team.
Even their head coach.
Trailing 6-3 in the second game of an doubleheader with the red-hot Warriors, Kirkwood sent Chelsea Buck off the bench and up to the plate hoping the sophomore from Marion would provide a spark to open the seventh inning as a pinch hitter. Buck appeared to do just that, drawing a walk off Ryann Cheek.
There was just one problem. Kirkwood's coaching staff hadn't informed anyone of the change in the line-up, something Lindsay Diehl made the officials aware of moments after Buck walked down to first base.
"I checked our book. I checked with (IHCC assistant coach) Jenn (Marshall). I overheard them tell (Buck) in the bottom of the sixth that she'd be going up to pinch-hit, so I knew it was coming and I knew nobody had entered her with the officials," Diehl said. "I went ahead and let the at-bat to happen, because if they didn't make the adjustment before the at-bat was over, that would be an illegal substitution and the batter would be out."
Once the fourth-year head coach of the Warriors alerted the officials to the illegal change, Buck became the first out of the seventh. It proved to be a costly mistake by the Eagles as the Warriors held on for a 6-5 win in the nightcap despite a single by Sarah Heick and a home run by Brooke Kilburg that followed Buck's walk.
Had the coaching staff entered Buck in legally, Heick's single would have brought Kilburg up as the potential tying run, making her deep fly over the fence in center a game-tying home run. Instead, Cheek responded by stricking out Grace Lubben looking before coaxing a fly out to center off the bat of Reagan Schutte, clinching the 24th straight win for the Warriors on a day where so many different players stepped up.
"I was so proud of all of my kids," Diehl said. "I don't think Breanna Newton's ever been a shortstop, but she looked like she's played there all season. Emma Bolton made a huge catch in the first game. Sydney McNeeley stepped up and got some big hits. Abbi Cataldo hasn't been in the (infield) dirt since high school and made some big defensive plays.
"All the way around, I'm proud of how my kids stepped up."
Cataldo, making her first start at second base for Indian Hills, made big plays throughout IHCC's 2-1 and 6-5 wins over the Eagles at Romalynn 'R.L.' Hellyer Field. In the opening game alone, Cataldo recorded five outs defensively including a sprawling catch of a short liner off the bat of Annie Gahan to open the fifth with IHCC protecting a 1-0 lead.
At the plate, Cataldo doubled twice and scored both IHCC runs in the opening game. Newton, who lifted the Warriors to a 1-0 win in a nine-inning series opener at Southeastern over the weekend with a home run, delivered another game-winning hit on Tuesday dropping in a single with two outs that allowed Cataldo to score from third clinching IHCC's first walk-off win of the season.
"I don't think I've ever played shortstop before. I practiced there on Monday. That's about it," Newton said after moving over to allow Diehl to get more players a chance to start with Maddy Findley, Gracie Jevyak, McNeeley and Bolton all making their debuts in the line-up at home on Tuesday. "This is one of the first games this season where we felt like we were playing for the person next to us rather than playing for ourselves at any moment.
"There was definitely a feeling in these games where we were going to step up and win this for the girl next to me instead of feeling like I'm going to hit this ball hard for me. You could just feel it throughout the team."
Newton match Cataldo with two hits in game one. Findley stepped up to drive in Cataldo in the third inning of the opening game with a clutch two-out RBI single.
Kirkwood (24-12) rallied to tie the opening game at 1-1 on consecutive hits in the sixth inning by Alecea Mendoza and former Pekin standout Emilee Linder. Carly Campbell, making her first start at catcher for the Warriors, made several key stops of low pitches to help Madi Huisman strand the bases loaded in the sixth before a running catch in right by Bolton to open the seventh again kept the Eagles from taking the lead.
Cataldo then stepped up with one out in the seventh, doubling into left-center field. After moving to third on a groundout by Sydney Anderson, Cataldo raced home on Newton's single that just dropped out of a diving Neveah Hildebrandt in center, allowing the former Southeast Polk Ram to let loose with a triumphant cheer before joining the dogpile forming around Newton in right field.
"I had no doubts that Breanna was going to put the ball in play in that situation," Cataldo said. "I'm so proud of my team. Everyone stepped up when we had to. We've got talent throughout the entire line-up. It was great to get those girls in there and show everyone that they can make big plays in those big opportunities."
Findley added her second run-scoring hit in the first inning of game two, driving in Anderson to give IHCC a quick 1-0 lead. Lubben scored the tying run in the top of the fourth for the Eagles on a passed ball before Kirkwood, already playing without their head coach after Eric Frese was ejected earlier in the game, struggled fundamentally as Yana Roberts drew a bases-loaded walk to untie the score before a sacrifice fly by Cataldo was followed by a two-out error at first, allowing two key unearned runs to score for the Warriors.
"We told ourselves before the games that we were going to go out there and treat this like any other game," Cataldo said. "We did the simple things. It all worked out in our favor."
Indian Hills (27-6) will look to extend their winning streak on Thursday with a regional doubleheader at Southwestern. Action gets underway in Creston at 2 p.m.