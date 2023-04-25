CRESTON — The Indian Hills softball team wrapped up its four-game conference series with a doubleheader sweep of Southwestern Community College on Monday afternoon. The Warriors dropped the Spartans 9-5 in the opener and no-hit Southwestern in a 14-0 game two victory.
The Warriors completed the four-game Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) sweep of the Spartans following Sunday's twinbill that went to Indian Hills. The Warriors outscored Southwestern 48-8 in the series, including a pair of shutouts.
Sophomore Destiny Lewis connected on four home runs on the day, including three in the nightcap to become the first player in school history to surpass the 50 home run milestone for her career. With the four round-trippers on Monday, Lewis, the school's single season and career record holder, has 52 over the past two seasons, the most in the nation during that span.
Game one saw eight different Warriors record a hit, powered by freshman Abby Martin's 4-4 effort at the dish. Martin's two-run home run in the top of the second opened the scoring for the Warriors who scored three in the frame before Martin added a run-scoring single in the third for a 4-0 advantage.
Southwestern pulled within one, 4-3 with a three-spot in the fourth, but a two-run home run from Jensyn Jones gave the Warriors some breathing room. Southwestern pulled back within two, 6-4 only to see Lewis connect on her first home-run of the day, a two-run shot.
Madie Anderson, Monday's game one starting pitcher, re-entered the circle in the sixth to hold off a Southwestern rally as the Warriors picked up the conference win.
Martin finished the game with three runs and three RBIs. Sophomore T.J. Stoaks put together a strong performance with a 3-3 effort at the plate, including a double.
Madie Anderson tossed four full innings in the circle to move to 13-3 on the year and has won five consecutive starts.
Indian Hills picked apart the Spartans early and often in the nightcap, scoring three runs in the first inning, sparked by a leadoff home run from Claire Tipton and a two-run blast from Lewis. Jones connected on her second home run of the day in the second to push the lead to 4-0 in favor of the Warriors.
Leading 5-0 in the fourth, Lewis delivered her biggest knock of the day, a grand slam to extend the lead for the Warriors. Lewis completed the barrage of home runs with a solo shot in the fifth as Indian Hills took the four-game conference set.
Lewis' performance on Monday rewrote a number of categories in the Warriors' record book. The sophomore All-American became the school's all-time runs leader after scoring four times on Monday for 156 in her career, passing Breon Michel (1999-00). Lewis also moved into second-place all-time in school history with 352 total bases while her 153 career RBI now ranks second.
Tipton and Eva Fulk each tallied three hits in the game two win. Sydney Anderson tallied a double and a triple while Jones finished the game with a pair of hits.
The Warrior pitching staff saw a dominant outing from sophomore Ryann Cheek, who tossed four hitless innings with just one walk allowed. Freshman Sara Reid closed out the game without allowing a hit for IHCC's second no-hitter of the year. Cheek moves to 7-2 on the year and owns a team-best 1.01 earned run average.
Indian Hills scored two run-rule shortened wins against Southwestern Community College. The Warriors took game one on Sunday, 15-3, and the nightcap 10-0.
As a team, the Warriors pounded out 27 hits on the day, including 10 for extra bases, six which cleared the fence for a home run on Sunday. Lewis and Sydney Anderson both collected four hits in the opener while freshman Julia Kwakernaak tallied three knocks to pace the offense in the nightcap. Four different Warrior pitchers saw action on the day and allowed just seven Spartan hits.
Indian Hills, which was awarded a forfeit victory against Southeastern Community College from its previous series on Tuesday afternoon, remained undefeated in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) play at 14-0. The two wins on Monday move the Warriors to 35-7 on the year.
The Warriors broke things open early and often in game one with four runs in the first frame. Sydney Anderson delivered a two-run single and Abby Martin added a run-scoring single to aid in the attack.
Indian Hills plated five more runs in the second to pull away. Lewis delivered a RBI double before Sydney Anderson connected on a two-run home run. Kwakernaak added her sixth home run of the year in the frame to push the lead to 8-0.
Lewis tacked on a two-run home run in the third. Jenna Lemley added a solo shot in the fourth while pair of run-scoring base hits from Lewis and Sydney Anderson capped the scoring in the fourth for the Warriors.
Sydney Anderson finished the game 4-4 with a career-high six RBIs while Lewis went 4-4 with four runs scored and four RBI. Lemley finished the game with a pair of hits while Eva Fulk stole a pair of bases and scored three times.
Sophomore Madie Anderson improved to 11-3 in the circle with just one earned run allowed. Madie Anderson has now tossed nine complete games on the year.
Game two saw the Warriors strike first with a run in the top half of the second as Kwakernaak singled to score Sydney Anderson for the initial run of the game. Both sides traded zeros in the third as the Warriors maintained its 1-0 advantage.
Knotted at one, the Warriors erupted for nine runs in the top of the fourth to pull away. Tipton sparked the offense with a two-run home run to center field. Stoaks and Carly Campbell added run-scoring base hits before a two-run double from Sydney Anderson and a two-run home run from Kwakernaak pushed the Warriors to the 10-0 advantage.
Kwakernaak went 3-3 in the game with three RBIs and two runs scored. Nine different batters collected a hit as the Warriors have now posted 23 games with double-digit hit totals as a team this year.
Three different pitchers aided in the shutout in the circle. Reid picked up the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Stoaks and Cheek combined to allow just one hit in two innings.
The Warriors have shifted its schedule to accommodate impending weather. Indian Hills will now host regional rival Southeastern on Wednesday and Thursday this week at R.L. Hellyer Field. Both doubleheaders begin each day at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.