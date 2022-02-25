HOUSTON, TX — Destiny Lewis got the Indian Hills softball team off to a great start in the 2022 season on Friday.
The freshman from Indianola blasted a home run in her first trip to the plate in Warrior maroon and gold, giving the Warriors a 1-0 lead in the first game of a season-opening doubleheader at eighth-ranked San Jacinto. The Coyotes, however, would respond by scoring the next 11 runs of the twinbill winning game one 3-1 on Friday before taking a 8-0 win in the nightcap.
Indian Hills (0-2) continues its season-opening swing through Texas on Saturday with a doubleheader at Galveston. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.