JUCO softball: Warriors swing for national title

OTTUMWA — Destiny Lewis might have broken a lot of hearts last week when she officially signed her letter of intent to play softball next season at Southeastern Louisiana.
"I still get e-mails about Destiny," Indian Hills head softball coach Lindsay Diehl said with a smile. "There are so many people hoping that she hadn't made her decision yet."
All that's left for Lewis and the rest of the Warrior softball team to decide is how the 2023 season finishes out. Rain pushed the start of the NJCAA Division I JUCO Softball World Series back on Tuesday allowing just four of the eight first-round contests to be played in Alabama at Choccolocco Park, pushing four other games including 19th-ranked IHCC's opening game against eighth-ranked Seminole State back to Wednesday.
Lewis may not be an option for other four-year softball coach to sign, but there is plenty of talent hoping to make an impressive this week in Oxford. It has taken a village for the Warrior to earn their 21st national tournament trip in program history with numbers that put IHCC among the very best teams in the country.
"We've been talking about getting to a (national) championship game since the very beginning of the season," Diehl said. "You need things to happen. You need things to go your way, but you also need kids to show up and play well.
"They're not ready to be done yet. You get yourself to a national tournament, you never know what might happen once you're there. We're looking to take it pitch by pitch and game by game. I feel good about what this group can do."
