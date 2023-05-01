OTTUMWA — It was an amazing feat hitting a program-record 31 home runs last season.
After tearing the cover off the softball in the final two games of the regular season, Destiny Lewis may yet be poised to set a new benchmark for home runs hit in one year by an Indian Hills player. The sensational sophomore from Indianola hammered four more homers Thursday with two in each of IHCC's two games to close out the regular season driving in seven of the 13 runs scored in 5-0 and 8-0 wins over Southeastern at Romalynn 'R.L.' Hellyer Field.
Lewis hammered four of IHCC's seven home runs in the doubleheader sweep, giving the Warriors a 39-7 record heading into postseason play while finishing off a perfect 18-0 record in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference games. The reward for the perfect run through regular-season regional play is the chance for IHCC to win the regional postseason title on their home diamond starting with a best-of-three regional semifinal series starting with a doubleheader on Wednesday at home against Southwestern starting at 2 p.m.
"We have progressed as the season has gone," Indian Hills head softball coach Lindsay Diehl said. "They're really starting to understand what it is that I'm asking of them. They're making some adjustments. I feel like we're starting to get back to where we were when we started off playing down in Alabama playing solid defense. We're starting to click on all cylinders, which is where we want to be at."
Lewis certainly seems to be playing at the level that has etched her name in the record books as one of the greatest players in the history of the IHCC softball program. Thursday's power display gives Lewis a program record 57 career home runs, the most combined home runs hit by any player in the country over the past two seasons and has collected a program-record 376 total bases on her 164 career hits while bringing her program record for career runs scored to 163.
"She's made it very clear that she's the best player that's ever done it here at Indian Hills," Diehl said of Lewis. "My favorite part is that I've watched Destiny grow up and become a better person while she's been here. It's fun to watch her do all the things she's doing on the softball field, but she's grown up a lot and I'm so proud of her."
Lewis couldn't tell you off hand just where she stands in the records books at IHCC. Even on Thursday, Lewis constantly moved on to the next at-bat trying to connect on the next hit with each trip to the plate leaving all four of her home runs against the Blackhawks in the past moving forward to help the Warriors push forward in their regular-season finale.
"I kind of forget during a game what I've already done. I try to flush the at-bat I had the last time so I can focus the next pitch I'm going to see," Lewis said. "Each time I go up there, I'm just looking to make solid contact either to move some runners or get something started."
Lewis got IHCC going in the final doubleheader of the regular season, following an infield single and stolen base by Eva Fulk with a home run in the bottom of the first of game one giving IHCC a 2-0 lead. Sydney Anderson, the closest pursuer to Anderson in career home runs and co-holder of the single-season home run mark, hammered her 44th career round-tripper in the bottom of the third inning following a one-out single by Lewis giving the Warriors a 4-0 lead.
"I try not to think about single-season and career numbers. When you look at the game of softball, there's so much that goes into it," Lewis said. "I know that it takes all 20 girls on the roster. I know I'm not going to go up every time to the plate and hit the ball. I might be able to move a runner or make something happen by putting the ball in play, but I'm not always going to get a hit. I'm not always going to get on base. I'm not always going to make every play that comes to me, but I know that my teammates are there and are going to back me up and I know that, once I flush it, the game comes back around."
The series against Southeastern (23-17, 6-12 ICCAC) was a good example of the game coming back around for Lewis, who went 0-3 in Wednesday's series opener with a strikeout before hitting five home runs and collecting eight combined hits in the final three games of the series. It also proved that, even when Lewis isn't on, her teammates are capable of stepping up as IHCC sophomore pitcher Madie Anderson picked up a pair of complete-game shutout wins in the 5-0 opening-game victories both days against the Blackhawks allowing just two hits on Thursday improving to 15-3 overall while surpassing 100 strikeouts for the second straight season.
"As long as our team's doing good, getting the outs and getting the conference wins that's all that really matters," Anderson said. "I wanted to come into these final two starts and give my best effort to get my confidence up going into the postseason."
Ryann Cheek also picked up plenty of confidence, pitching a no-hitting in Thursday's five-inning regular-season finale against Southeastern allowing just two base runners in her ninth win of the season. Claire Tipton and Abby Martin each delivered home runs in IHCC's 39th win of the season while Fulk doubled in runs in the third ahead of the 26th home run of this season for Lewis to bring in the final two runs of the regular season for the Warriors.
"I feel a lot more confident going into postseason play this year," Lewis said. "I didn't really understand what it meant last season, but you never want to end your season too early. I really think everyone has bought in going into the postseason this year knowing that we're going to give it our all in every game and try to win every pitch."
