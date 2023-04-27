JUCO softball: Warriors take first two from Blackhawks

OTTUMWA — The record might say that the Indian Hills softball team hasn't lost a game this season to the Southeastern Blackhawks.
The Warriors, however, had revenge on their minds Wednesday when Southeastern came to town.
Indian Hills used to big hits during two big innings to pick up two big Iowa Community College Athetlic Conference wins. Julia Kwakernaak delivered the first blow, driving a pitch deep over the fence in left field for an opening-inning grand slam in IHCC's 5-0 opening-game victory over the Blackhawks before a two-run home run by Claire Tipton ignited a six-run rally in the third inning of game two, lifting the Warriors to a 9-1 win in the nightcap.
"Big innings are fun. We all love them," Tipton said after delivering home runs in each win on Wednesday for IHCC. "We all get really energized. It's just fun to know we have to capability to do that to anyone, especially on days when we play bad. We have the capability to do more. It means more to chip away every inning and put a few on in every inning, but I'm also here for any big inning we can produce."
The wins on Wednesday lifted Indian Hills to 37-7 overall and 16-0 in regional play. The Blackhawks actually handed IHCC a 5-2 loss last Tuesday in the second game of a doubleheader in West Burlington before a ruling by the ICCAC following the games resulted in a forfeit loss for the Blackhawks coming as a result of first-year head coach Kevin Kaalberg coaching the second game when he should have been suspended for failing to pull a pitcher in the seventh inning of the 15-4 IHCC win in the opening game of the doubleheader.
"We know that wasn't a win truly. It may have turned to be a win because of the rules, but we know Southeastern won that game fair and square," Tipton said. "We came in here to play our ball. We knew Southeastern would come in with a chip on their shoulders. I'm sure I'd be pretty upset if something like that happened to our team.
"In the end, we want to keep it classy and play our game against every team. We're not playing the opponent. We're playing ourselves and playing our game."
Ironically, it was a big inning in the first game of last Tuesday's doubleheader that ultimately led to IHCC getting a pair of wins as the coaching miscue came due to multiple visits to the pitching circle during an 11-run tiebreaking rally by the Warriors. Indian Hills got another rally going right away in the first of Wednesday's two games with a bunt single and stolen base by Eva Fulk followed by walks drawn by Tipton and Sydney Anderson to load the bases for Kwakernaak.
"I was trying to stay focused and relaxed hunting for my pitch. That's something I've been struggling with," Kwakernaak said. "Usually, I go for the first pitch. It wasn't a good pitch, so I waited and fouled it off."
The next pitch, according to Kwakernaak, was a change-up from Kayla Norton. That was the last the IHCC freshman saw of the ball after swinging and driving the ball high into the air and deep into the trees beyond left field for a grand slam home run giving the Warriors an instant 4-0 lead.
"It was right in the middle and I just hit it," Kwakernaak said. "I've never hit a grand slam out of the park. It was apparently really far. I never saw where it went. I just knew I needed to go."
Tipton added a solo home run to center in the second inning, opening a five-run lead in game one for the Warriors. That would be plenty for Madie Anderson, who struck out eight batters in a complete-game three-hit shutout in the pitching circle for Indian Hills.
Game two was scoreless heading into the third inning as the Warriors stranded three runners on base, including two in scoring position, during the first two innings. After thwarting a Southeastern two-out rally in the top of the third, IHCC head coach Lindsay Diehl talked with her team about making an adjustment to Southeastern's second-game starting pitcher Kylie Schult.
"Once we've been through the line-up one time, the girls do a great job of making an adjustment," Diehl said. "Claire sometimes likes to drop her bat head a little bit. I think she did a great job of that and getting some extra speed on her swing when she came up that inning."
That adjustment by Tipton followed another infield single by Falk opening the bottom of the third, leading to another deep drive to center that cleared the fence for a two-run homer. The Warriors kept right on swinging and scoring in the inning with Jenna Lemley connecting on a two-run single with two outs while Carly Campbell came off the bench to add a run-scoring hit, giving IHCC a 6-0 lead.
Norton would finally put Southeastern on the board in the fourth, doubling in Raylei Smith with two outs. Destiny Lewis, who had two hits including a double, got that run back with one swing delivering her program-record 52nd career home run over the fence in left to put IHCC up 7-1. Tatum Aragon's two-run single in the fifth would clinch the victory and a well-earned regional sweep for the Warriors.
"We did not show up over at Southeastern and play well," Diehl said. "Even in that first game, it took a big seventh inning to put that game away. We kind of went over there and went through the motions. We've had conversations about playing at our best no matter who we face. I think the girls showed up and did that."
