JUCO softball: Warriors take two from Spartans

CRESTON — The Indian Hills softball team scored two conference victories on Sunday afternoon with a pair of run-rule shortened wins against Southwestern Community College.
The Warriors took game one 15-3 and the nightcap 10-0. As a team, the Warriors pounded out 27 hits on the day, including 10 for extra bases, six which cleared the fence for a home run.
Sophomores Destiny Lewis and Sydney Anderson both collected four hits in the opener while freshman Julia Kwakernaak tallied three knocks to pace the offense in the nightcap. Four different Warrior pitchers saw action on the day and allowed just seven Spartan hits.
Indian Hills, which was awarded a forfeit victory against Southeastern Community College from its previous series on Tuesday afternoon, remained undefeated in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) play at 12-0. The two wins on Sunday move the Warriors to 33-7 on the year.
The Warriors broke things open early and often in game one with four runs in the first frame. Anderson delivered a two-run single and Abby Martin added a run-scoring single to aid in the attack.
Indian Hills plated five more runs in the second to pull away. Lewis delivered a RBI double before Anderson connected on a two-run home run. Kwakernaak added her sixth home run of the year in the frame to push the lead to 8-0.
Lewis tacked on a two-run home run in the third, the sophomore's program-record 48th career round-tripper. Jenna Lemley added a solo shot in the fourth while pair of run-scoring base hits from Lewis and Anderson capped the scoring in the fourth for the Warriors.
Anderson finished the game 4-4 with a career-high six RBI while Lewis went 4-4 with four runs scored and four RBI. Lemley finished the game with a pair of hits while Eva Fulk stole a pair of bases and scored three times.
Sophomore Madie Anderson improved to 11-3 in the circle with just one earned run allowed. Anderson has now tossed nine complete games on the year.
Game two saw the Warriors strike first with a run in the top half of the second as Kwakernaak singled to score Sydney Anderson for the initial run of the game. Both sides traded zeros in the third as the Warriors maintained its 1-0 advantage.
Knotted at one, the Warriors erupted for nine runs in the top of the fourth to pull away. Freshman Claire Tipton sparked the offense with a two-run home run to center field. T.J. Stoaks and Carly Campbell added run-scoring base hits before a two-run double from Sydney Anderson and a two-run home run from Kwakernaak pushed the Warriors to the 10-0 advantage.
Kwakernaak went 3-3 in the game with three RBIs and two runs scored. Nine different batters collected a hit as the Warriors have now posted 23 games with double-digit hit totals as a team this year.
Three different pitchers aided in the shutout in the circle. Freshman Sara Reid picked up the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Stoaks and Ryann Cheek combined to allow just one hit in two innings.
Indian Hills wrapped up the weekend ICCAC series on Monday at Creston as the Courier went to press. The Warriors continue a busy week with a doubleheader at DMACC on Tuesday starting at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.