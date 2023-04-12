JUCO softball: Warriors walk off with split

OTTUMWA — Madie Anderson and Emilee Linder have been going head to head for several years.
Before they were junior college softball standouts, Anderson and Linder were rivals in high school playing for Southeast Iowa Superconference north division rivals Winfield-Mount Union and Pekin. Both had their moments on Monday in southeast Iowa during what proved to be a thrilling day on the diamond at Romalynn 'R.L.' Hellyer Field between Kirkwood and Indian Hills.
Despite a career-high 16 strikeouts recorded in the pitching circle by Anderson in the first game of the doubleheader, it was Linder and the Eagles that came through in the opening game. The former Pekin standout delivered one of two home runs for Kirkwood in a 4-2 win that snapped IHCC's 17-game winning streak.
The Warriors, however, avoided a second straight loss in thrilling fashion. Destiny Lewis hammered her program-record 45th career home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh in game two, lifting Indian Hills to a 6-4 win over the Eagles.
"You're always one pitch away in games like these," Linder said.
Linder, playing in her third and final season at Kirkwood this spring, bounced back after missing a chance to bring in a run in the first inning becoming the first of Anderson's 16 strikeout victims in Monday's opener. After hitting just four home runs over five years at Pekin, Linder connected on her 26th career home run in the third inning on Monday driving a 3-2 pitch over the fence in left field giving Kirkwood a 2-0 lead.
"I think I got maybe two hits off Madie in high school," Linder said. "I got an inside pitch, which I don't normally hit, a little bit high. I give a lot of credit to my coaches at Kirkwood. I was never a home run hitter in high school. They've really worked with me to change my swing. We're taught very well at Kirkwood."
Linder's homer kept the Eagles on top throughout most of the opening game despite a lead-off home run in the bottom of the third inning hit by Claire Tipton that pulled Indian Hills within 2-1. Anderson responded to the home run by retiring 12 straight Kirkwood batters, allowing IHCC to ultimately tie the game in the bottom of the sixth on a two-out RBI single by Tatum Aragon bringing Lewis home from second base.
"I felt like I was in a groove for most of the game," Anderson said. "I just felt like I was trusting my spin and all the work I've put in. That's the biggest thing for me. I just needed to trust my stuff and go right at them."
Brooke Kilburg finally broke up Anderson's perfect run through the Eagle line-up by delivering an RBI single to center with one out in the seventh. Two batters later, Grace Lubben drove a 2-0 pitch over the fence with two outs for her 10th home run of the season, giving the Eagles a 4-2 lead.
"I wasn't trusting my stuff when I gave up the home runs," Anderson said. "When I can get ahead and give the batters I want to give them, that's a big difference."
Indian Hills (25-7) nearly gave Lewis a chance to hit a walk-off home run in game one, leaving the program's top power hitter in the on-deck circle. Jeysen Jones, Tipton and Eva Fulk all lined out following a lead-off single by Jenna Lemley preventing the Warriors from rallying for what would have been their 18th straight win.
The nightcap saw the Warriors in front for most of the contest as another southeast Iowa product, former Fairfield all-state slugger Hannah Simpson, connected on the first of IHCC's three home runs in game two against the Eagles. Sydney Anderson added a two-out RBI single three batters later, instantly doubling the lead for the Warriors to 2-0.
Aragon tacked on another run with a solo home run to deep right field in the bottom of the fourth, pushing IHCC's lead to 3-0. Kirkwood (33-10) would answer back, scoring three runs to tie the game on an RBI double to left by Sydney Roe and a two-run homer by Peggy Klingler, the 64th overall homer of the season for the Eagles.
"We don't necessarily have a system of everyone hitting the same way. Coach (Eric Frese) lets us work through things," Linder said. "Coach's philosophy is we're our own best coaches. That helps us a lot. We hit a lot in practice. It also helps that we have a great pitching staff that get us ready for live at-bats."
Lubben again came through for Kirkwood in the seventh inning of game two, driving in the go-ahead run on an RBI groundout that brought in Kilburg giving the Eagles a 4-3 lead. Two fielding errors by Kirkwood put the tying and winning runs on, ultimately giving Lewis a chance to deliver with a drive to right-center that allowed the returning All-American to dash around the bases with the game-winning round-tripper.
"Winning streaks are nice, but playing tough competition and going up against tough players is amazing for us," Anderson said. "We're going to have to see tough hitting and pitching like that down the road. Going against that now is awesome exposure for us."
Indian Hills and Kirkwood are scheduled to face off one more time in a doubleheader at Cedar Rapids on Apr. 26. It will mark the last time Anderson and Linder will face each other on the diamond as players with Linder set to earn her nursing degree at the end of the school year.
"I feel like it's always going to be a big part of who I am forever," Linder said. "It's bittersweet that it's coming down to the end. I'm hoping to give back and maybe do some coaching. I know I could go somewhere if I wanted to, but I'm grateful for these three years I got to play college softball."
